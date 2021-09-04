There’s no turning back.

A new segment of the autonomous trucking market is poised to take everyday delivery services to the next level.

Packed with our America 2.0 mega trends, like:

The Internet of Things cameras.

Radars.

Self-driving software.

5G network communication connectivity.

Semiconductors.

And LiDAR (light detection and ranging) sensors…

Autonomous trucking technology is making innovative strides and is now applying these discoveries to the freight delivery market.

Freight delivery, whether it be food, clothing, construction materials or auto parts, is essential to the running of an economy.

One of the top industries ensuring we have the items we need for survival is freight trucking.

In the U.S., the trucking industry generates $797 billion in yearly revenue.

Approximately 71% of all freight moved throughout the U.S. is done by trucks.

According to the American Trucking Associations, more than 10 billion tons of freight annually requires more than 3.6 million trucks and over 3.5 million professional truck drivers.

Without trucking, most critical industries would be adversely affected within 24 hours.

And with the enormous growth of the e-commerce market, demand for truck freight delivery is soaring.

I’ve got two steps for you to gain exposure to this industry before it soars higher.

The Next Step to Meet Demand? Autonomous Trucks!

According to Logistics Management, since early 2020, the increased volume for freight delivery:

…Has no end in sight, and may be a permanent behavioral shift [and] has provided an opportunity for … carriers to research, test and invest in alternative ways to provide pick up, transport, sortation and delivery. On the horizon we can see drone delivery, autonomous vehicles and more robots — all technologies that are well in the works and environmentally friendly. None of this is theory. Autonomous vehicles are on the road for UPS and the USPS between Phoenix and Tucson, as well as Dallas and Fort Worth today. Drones are moving prescriptions in adult communities in Florida, and robots are unloading trailers at FedEx in Memphis.

And one sector is seeing rising demand from the freight delivery boom and is primed for an autonomous trucking disruption.

It’s called the “middle mile.”

Now, you’ve heard me talk about the last mile — the final stretch of a delivery journey from the truck to your front door.

The middle mile — you guessed it — is the route between two business-to-business locations.

According to Statista, average daily package volume for business-to-business delivery is soaring.

Taking FedEx Ground as an example, since 2016 average daily package volume is up 63%, topping 12.27 million units.

Meanwhile, also according to the American Trucking Associations, the trucking industry is anticipating a shortage of 100,000 drivers by 2023.

This tells us there’s no turning back.

Heightened business-to-business delivery needs are here to stay, all while a driver shortage begins to mount.

We follow a mega trend that can help meet the rising business-to-business delivery demand in the face of a driver shortage … autonomous driving technology.

One self-driving startup is betting on the growing prospects of the autonomous trucking middle mile market.

This startup company — Gatik AI — is gearing up to make middle mile autonomous truck delivery mainstream with the first of its kind self-driving box truck.

Middle mile delivery is so enticing for the autonomous truck industry because these routes can be faster for an autonomous middle mile delivery. Because the route is fixed with fewer variables.

The self-driving truck would likely encounter the same road with the same traffic conditions every day.

And the most intriguing part is the need for America 2.0 mega trend tech to help propel these self-driving vehicles down the road.

And that’s where our investment opportunity kicks in.

2 Steps to Invest in the Middle Mile Autonomous Truck Takeover!

The biggest America 2.0 tech that this will need is state-of-the-art sensors.

The sensor-device market is the next major Fourth Industrial Revolution breakthrough not just in self-driving tech but in manufacturing, supply chains and the Industrial Internet of Things.

Sensor technology will help these entities effectively and efficiently move cargo seamlessly through the supply chains using this America 2.0 tech with limited delays.

By definition, “a sensor is a device that measures physical input from its environment and converts it into data that can be interpreted by either a human or a machine.”

In the up-and-coming self-driving transportation sector, sensor technology, such as light detection and ranging (LiDAR), is key.

LiDAR is a sonar that uses pulsed laser waves to map distances to nearby objects.

Autonomous vehicles rely on LiDAR sensors to “see” and navigate their environment in real-time and make informed decisions as to when to slow down, stop, turn, etc.

LiDAR sensors work together with cameras, radars and GPS to move and operate self-driving trucks.

And that’s where today’s investment comes into play.

The global sensor market is projected to nearly double.

It could top $351.5 billion by 2027 from approximately $183 billion today. That’s a compound annual growth rate of 9.8%. It’s a market ripe for investing.

Here are two steps you can take to invest in the growing self-driving truck market through LiDAR sensors:

Step No. 1: Buy shares in the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ).

This exchange-traded fund (ETF) seeks to invest in companies that stand to benefit from the broader adoption of autonomous and self-driving technology and software.

As a long-time fan of all things automotive, I can’t wait to see how this new tech will transform the industry!

