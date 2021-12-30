2021 has given investors a lot of opportunities to make a pretty penny–but it also offered up a lot of lame ducks that left some people holding the bag.

Want some brutal honesty?

Most likely not…but I’m going to give it to you anyway.

There really isn’t that big of a difference between investing on Wall Street and gambling in Las Vegas.

That’s a very unpopular opinion, and there are probably a lot of people that would love to waterboard me just for saying it…but that doesn’t change the fact that the statement is true.

Investing IS a gamble. You’re betting that the stock you’ve chosen to invest in will gain value over time. You’re hoping the information you have on a given company is correct and will bear fruit in the future.

How is this different than betting on whether a roulette ball is going to land on red or black? While you have more information when it comes to stocks, that information could be true, false, or entirely contingent on other things happening.

So, while it’s an unpopular opinion to say that investing is similar to gambling…it’s definitely a true statement.

Big Losers: Who Got Suckered In?

The reason I’m bringing this up is that sometimes even the veritable “sure thing” turns out to be a dud…and just like with gambling, it can cost people everything.

2021 put forth a lot of potential rockets that turned out to be duds – and there were a handful of stocks on the S&P that wound up costing investors a whopping $200 billion.

Yes, you heard that correctly…

Just seven loser stocks cost investors a staggering $200 billion in losses this year. That’s enough to make you want to punch a puppy.

Well, maybe not literally, but you know what I’m saying.

Going down the list, these stocks are:

Global Payments (GPN) lost 37.3%

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) lost 28.2%

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) lost 22.7%

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) lost 18.8%

Walt Disney (DIS) lost 14.3%

​​AT&T (T) lost 13.7%

Verizon Communications (VZ) lost 10.3%

That’s a major loss for gigantic companies that usually have a lot going for them.

On the Green Zone Fortunes rating system, these seven stocks average only a 29, putting them in “bearish” territory.

The highest score overall went to Activision Blizzard (ATVI), which actually came in with a “neutral” score of 46–but that still ain’t good. (See the company’s full GZF work up HERE.)

Had investors who took a chance on these stocks been a member of Green Zone Fortunes, they’d have been able to get the scores of these companies and compare them with the information they had before hitting that “buy” button.

The Most Powerful (And FREE) Investment Tool On The Internet

It’s just a best practice, right?

If you have access to a resource like the Green Zone Fortunes rating system and you’re not using it, you’re doing yourself a HUGE disservice.

The GZF rating system is completely FREE (for now… this may not always be the case) and it’s as easy as plugging in the ticker symbol.

That’s it…

Put in the ticker or the company name, and you’ll get the GZF rating on that stock. If it’s bullish, you may want to consider grabbing some shares. If it’s bearish, you might want to hold off.

I truly believe that the GZF rating system is one of the most powerful tools on the internet when it comes to determining whether to buy or sell a stock.

I mean, think about it: the GZF rating system has beaten the market by OVER 15,000%. That’s how powerful this thing is.

This is what makes the ACTUAL Green Zone Fortunes service such a successful service. Adam O’Dell and Charles Sizemore have this powerful tool from which to pull data to make their recommendations…and that only benefits you!

If you want more details on just how Green Zone Fortunes work, you can watch this short video by Adam as he explains how he can help you reach your investment goals. Watch it HERE.

Regardless of whether you join the GZF family or not, the rating system is yours to use.

And you should make it a part of your daily routine when it comes to buying and selling stocks.

Give it a week and you’ll see just how powerful and useful a tool it is.

Or, you can continue gambling away like those that lost $200 billion collectively.

The choice is yours…

“There are many harsh lessons to be learned from the gambling experience, but the harshest one of all is the difference between having Fun and being Smart.” – Hunter S. Thompson