With gold having what could only be described as a “crappy year” in 2021 – nobody is expecting it to make a comeback in 2022 – but they SHOULD!

What’s the first thing you think of when you hear the word “gold”?

Is it bricks piled up on a pallet in Ft. Knox? Is it pirates and a chest of gold coins? Or maybe it’s an image of an old prospector panning for nuggets in a river somewhere?

Everybody has their own mental image when it comes to this commodity…

But for me, the first thing I think of is comedic actor Mike Myers.

Why?

Because in one of the funniest trilogies of all time – the Austin Powers films – the third installment’s villain who goes by the name Goldmember loves to turn things to gold.

Why?

Because he loves gold.

Seriously…

So, that’s the first thing I think of when I hear the word “gold”…

“I love goooooold.”

Don’t you judge me!

2022: Is Gold Primed To Make A Comeback?

Anyway, gold didn’t really shine in 2021… (do you like puns? I like puns)

Sure, there were a couple of high points – but there were a lot more low points than high.

So much so, in fact, that not many people are expecting gold to regain any luster in 2022…

But maybe they should.

Right now, we’ve got a few outliers who are calling for gold to surge as much as 20% this year – and they’re making a pretty good case for it.

Why?

Two reasons…

First, inflation right now is bitch – and only getting worse. We’ve got too much “new money” in circulation coupled with supply chain issues – if you think things are bad now, just wait – as they’re only going to get worse.

This rising inflation is going to FORCE the Federal Reserve to take action by raising rates – which will stem inflation (hopefully) – but will most likely send the dollar down…

And when the dollar hits the skids – that’ll be the window that most gold will use to get back into play – as investors that have been counting on US assets over the past couple of years will be looking for safe havens.

Gold has traditionally been investors’ favorite hedge against inflation…

The problem?

Bitcoin’s Misfortune Becomes Gold’s Opportunity

Bitcoin became the new “go to” for investors over the last few years – as investors have been viewing cryptos as solid as gold.

However, as many of you know, cryptos have been on the downslide as of late – and this underperformance could bring investors back into gold’s fold.

And there’s an even better reason for that…

Because while gold DEFINITELY is a great hedge against inflation – it’s an even BETTER hedge against “deflation” (the combination of higher inflation and lower growth).

So, if the global economy moves in that direction – and there are a lot of indicators that hint that’s the direction we may be going – investors might put even more money into gold and drive up its price.

That being said…

Gold’s lackluster performance in 2021 proves that there aren’t many investors who are looking at the commodity as any kind of savior.

In fact, there hasn’t been one investment bank that has put gold on their watch list in 2022 – but you can bet that as soon as they see people buying it up as the interest rates go up – people will be jumping on in droves.

However, right now, nobody’s really paying attention…

Which is giving us an opportunity to possibly get in as cheap as possible – and give us the chance to close out 2022 with a healthy 20% return – or even better.

It’s definitely worth a look…

I mean, there’s a lot going in gold’s favor – and the last thing we want to be is the last one to the party.

Better to be first, right?

Forget bronze or silver – I want that gold medal (Yup! We’re ending this on a pun!)

“Fire is the test of gold; adversity, of strong men.” – Martha Graham