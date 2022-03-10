Experts say high oil prices have paved the way for a renewables comeback. With the industry trading 40% below previous highs, is it primed for a run?

It’s funny how good things can come from bad situations.

It really is Newton’s Third Law applied to real life. Even when it comes to the evil (or good) that humans do, there is no action without an equal and opposite reaction.

We’ve all witnessed situations where something good comes out of something bad.

However, even when good things come, there’s always a cost.

The uniting of the world against the Axis of Evil during World War II created an age of prosperity that has lasted the 80 plus years since the end of the war–but the cost was the millions of lives lost in that war.

The need to ensure that a horror like 9/11 never happened again drove the federal government to put measures like the Patriot Act in place. These measures have kept us relatively safe from another devastating attack–but the cost, besides the American lives we lost that day, was our personal privacy.

There’s always a cost…

But that doesn’t mean we should shun the good that comes out of a bad situation.

In fact, it should be celebrated. The outcome of these situations showed evil people that they didn’t win. Their plans, while initially successful, were ultimately failures.

The Good That Could Come From Ukraine’s Struggle

This is something we’re learning once again with the war in Ukraine. While this is a terrible act that may end up costing thousands of lives, there is something good that’s already coming from this attack–and it has to do with technology.

The invasion of Ukraine has affected global oil prices to the point that we’re on the cusp of a crisis. Fossil fuel prices are currently subject to the whims of a madman (yes, I’m calling Putin a madman), and people are starting to look at the clean energy sector in a whole new light.

Man can control whether the oil flows and the gasoline is shipped, but no man can control whether the sun shines or the wind blows, which has put wind and solar back on the map of investors

Seeing as the wind and solar industry is trading 40% below its previous highs, the sector may be primed for another run as the world looks for alternatives to our fossil fuel dependence.

It’s funny… it doesn’t seem like too long ago when clean energy stocks were in a bull market of their own. President Biden’s commitment to the environment saw them surge 140% when the former Vice President was first elected.

However, 2020 seems like a lifetime ago, and since then, this industry has been struggling to sustain its momentum. Now, stocks in the sector are trading 40% lower than the previous highs.

Why? Well, it’s been a combination of things…

Surges in production and shipping costs, political backsteps, rising interest rates, and extreme valuations have all left the entire industry in shambles.

Renewables Primed For A Comeback?

However, over the past few months, the outlook for renewable stocks has significantly improved.

The short-term speculators have been pushed out, sentiment is more balanced politically, valuations are more realistic, and the industry’s growth overall is more optimistic than ever.

That being said…

Regardless of all of this stuff, the fact remains that the transition to clean energy isn’t going to be a smooth one.

There are still a LOT of hurdles to overcome before we can just turn off the fossil fuel faucet.

But if there’s one thing that high gas prices will do, it’s force the free market to engage in more innovation–because as we all know, necessity is the mother of invention.

Of course, that innovation has already started.

