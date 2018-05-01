50% of Americans Do Not Need Long-Term Care Insurance

If you are one of the 76 million baby boomers, here’s some good news: There’s at least a 50/50 chance you don’t need long-term care insurance.

That’s because most people can qualify for Medicaid-funded long-term care instead of long-term care insurance. And while the Medicaid rules are pretty strict, you don’t need to be completely destitute to qualify.

Let’s look at some of the differences:

We all know that Medicare does NOT pay for long-term care. Medicare covers no more than 100 days in a nursing facility. Medicaid has no limit. Medicaid can pay for an unlimited amount of long-term care, if you qualify.

Everyone qualifies for Medicare when they turn 65 years of age. However, in order to qualify for Medicaid, your income and assets must be at or below certain levels. Medicaid’s rules are different depending if you’re single or married.

If you’re single, to qualify for Medicaid-funded long-term care, you can have no more than $2,000 in “countable” assets. That figure is slightly higher in some states. In most states, all your income must go toward the cost of your care except for about $60 per month for “personal needs.”

If you’re married and one spouse needs long-term care, there are two conditions that must be met to qualify for Medicaid. The first condition counts the amount of assets you have. The second condition counts your income.

Assets:

If you’re married, Medicaid considers all assets “jointly held.” This is often misunderstood. Even if you’re in a second marriage and you keep your assets separate, Medicaid does not look at them separately. Medicaid rules require that your assets be used to pay for your spouse’s care. Period.

The assets Medicaid looks at are called “countable assets.” Countable assets include all the following, in most states:

Savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement accounts (e.g. Roth IRA, Traditional IRA, 401(k), 403(b), SEP, TSP, etc…), stocks, bonds, mutual funds, treasuries, real estate investments, deferred annuities, cash value life insurance and pension plans. Even assets held in a revocable (living) trust are not protected from Medicaid. They must be spent down before Medicaid will kick in. How much of your countable assets must you spend down before Medicaid will pay for your care? It depends on how much you have. The magic number is $247,200.

If you and your spouse’s countable assets are less than $247,200, you must spend down about half of your countable assets before Medicaid will kick in.

For example, if you and your spouse’s countable assets total $180,000, you’ll have to spend about $90,000 of that on your spouse’s care before Medicaid will kick in.

If you and your spouse’s countable assets are over $247,200, you must spend down all your countable assets to about $125,600 before Medicaid will kick in.

For example, if you and your spouse’s countable assets total $500,000, you’ll have to spend about $375,000 of that on your spouse’s care before Medicaid will kick in.

Income:

Medicaid looks at each spouse’s income separately. Generally, all income of the spouse applying for Medicaid must go toward the cost of care (except for a small “personal needs allowance” of about $60 per month).

All income in the name of the healthy spouse can be retained by the healthy spouse. If the healthy spouse’s income is less than $2,030 per month, the healthy spouse can keep some of the other spouse’s income. In some cases, the state may allow the healthy spouse to have monthly income as high as $3,090 per month.

Can your spouse live on $2,030 per month or even $3,090 per month? If you’re answer is “no” then you’re in the 50% of the population that should seriously consider owning long-term care insurance.

Long-term care insurance is expensive because the chance of using it is very high. Today’s policies are comprehensive and most claims are for care received at home.

If you can only afford long-term care insurance for one spouse which spouse should it be? Because of Medicaid’s income rules, it’s more important that the spouse with the higher income own long-term care insurance than the spouse with the lower income.

Scott A. Olson, CLTC

Co-Owner, LTC Shop

https://www.ltcshop.com/