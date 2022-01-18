Believe it or not – one of the unspoken secrets about Blockchain is that it’s absolutely TERRIBLE for the environment. This play could change that!

When I was a kid – there was a commercial that used to play all the time…

It showed a Native American canoeing through an industrial wasteland before reaching a polluted shore that brought him to a highway at which point a car drives by and throws a bunch of garbage at his feet – as the camera pans up to his face – a single tear rolls out of his eye.

“People start pollution… people can stop it.”

That was the line the commercial for Keep America Beautiful ended with.

It was a powerful commercial…

Of course, years later I found out the actor, Iron Eyes Cody, wasn’t even a Native American – he was Italian – but that didn’t really take away from the impact this commercial had on a young whippersnapper like me.

That being said…

I’ve been pretty environmentally conscious since I can remember.

Of course, I’m not overboard with it – but when I can recycle, I do – and try to not to waste too much water or resources…

I even downsized from a Dodge Ram to a Honda Fit at one point to save gas – and at 6’1” and 295 pounds – the visual of me getting in and out of a Honda Fit must have created many a chuckle.

However, we’re not here to talk about the physics of putting a big man into the equivalent of a clown car…

We’re here to talk about making money.

Turning Green To Create Green

However, the opportunity we’re getting is coming at the cost of the reputation of cryptocurrency and Blockchain, as they are actually bad for the environment.

You may be wondering how a “digital currency” is bad for the environment…

But it’s not the currency itself – but the mining that’s the problem, as the process which chews up a LOT of energy – and actually generates about 96 million tons of CO2 emissions each year.

That’s a lot…

So, how can an environmentally semi-conscious investor like myself – both MAKE money from cryptos AND try to keep our planet healthy?

Let me introduce you to a Klima.

As a DAO (decentralized autonomous organization), Klima is a crypto project that’s been put together to battle the damage that cryptos do to the climate – by creating a home for carbon offsets.

Of course, a lot of people don’t know what carbon offsets are – so let me explain…

Carbon offsets represent a ton of CO2 that has been permanently removed from the atmosphere – and you can earn offsets by farming renewable energy or planting large quantities of trees.

So, you can earn an offset by not putting CO2 into the atmosphere – or you can earn one by taking CO2 out of the atmosphere…

And these offsets are then sold to entities – governments, companies or organizations) that need them to stay under any cap that some of them are forced to commit to in order to stay compliant.

You may need to buy offsets voluntarily, of course…

But a lot of companies NEED them if they want to stay in business.

Klima intends to use the money raised by their DAO to buy up as many carbon offsets as they can in order to reduce how many can be bought and push up their price…

However, the DAO isn’t just heartless capitalists – they’re doing this to force companies and governments to take more action to mitigate their damage to the climate.

Their idea is that if they drive up the price of offsets – it’ll force those “repeat offenders” to switch to greener alternatives and actually cut its emissions instead of simply offsetting them…

However, this will also benefit those entities that are creating carbon offsets – as their revenue from them will go up.

This is the most free market solution to the pollution problem that I have ever seen…

And since there is no centralized global market for trading offsets (they’re traded through carbon brokers) – Klima could soon become the official UNofficial home of carbon offsets – which would make their KLIMA tokens THEE way to trade carbon offsets.

28,000% Play? Well… Sort Of

This could be big…

So big, in fact, that people see this as an investment of the future – but there’s a catch!

That 28,000% isn’t a percentage gain – it’s the amount of KLIMA you could wind up with…

Right now, you can acquire KLIMA through bonding them to BCTs.

What’s a BCT?

A BCT is a crypto that actual carbon offsets are first verified and then converted into these tokens called Base Carbon Tonnes (BCTs) using the Toucan Carbon Bridge – and exchange that takes a verified carbon offset from a real-world registry, retires it from existence, and creates one BCT in its place.

The staking mechanism reduces supply because it incentivizes people to lock up their KLIMA for the long term to benefit from favorable compounding – and right now, more than 99% of KLIMA’s total circulating supply is currently staked by BCTs.

That 28,000% we were talking about?

That comes from the users who are staking KLIMA – as they are currently rewarded with more KLIMA at an approximate rate of 0.47% every 7.3 hours. Due to the effect of compounding, this is equal to 1.6% more KLIMA every day, 11.4% every week, 60% every month, and 27,677% every year.

If this project takes off…

That’s a HUGE amount of coins that you can profit from.

Are you seeing the beauty of this?

Sure, it’s a bit convoluted – but not as complicated as you’d think.

This is yet ANOTHER way for Blockchain to offer us ways to profit…

And an opportunity to help make the world a better place.

Not bad, right?

“​​Pollution is nothing but the resources we are not harvesting. We allow them to disperse because we’ve been ignorant of their value.” – R. Buckminster Fuller