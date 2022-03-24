Even with gold underperforming in the short-term, other precious metals are taking off–and companies like A-Mark that manage them offer a golden opportunity to investors.

It’s time for yet another Green Zone Ratings hotlist spotlight, where we here at Money Moves highlight one stock from our weekly Green Zone rating hotlist.

This week’s Green Zone hotlist pick scores a perfect 100 on our Green Zone rating scale, which means that we are “Strong bullish” on the stock.

The stock is A-Mark precious metals. A-Mark operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

The Secured Lending segment serves coin and precious metal dealers, investors, and collectors. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells precious metals to the investor community.

And the company has been on a roll lately.

According to Zacks, “In its last earnings report on February 8, 2022, A-Mark reported EPS of $2.61 versus consensus estimate of $1.34.”

For the current fiscal year, A-Mark is expected to post earnings of $7.93 per share on $7.86 billion in revenues.

And if you have noticed lately, precious metals are expensive…dang expensive!

As of this writing, gold is trading just under $2,000, palladium is trading for $2,500, and platinum is trading around $1,000.

On top of that, silver is trading for $25…and for those fans of William Jennings Bryan—who isn’t?—“You shall not crucify mankind upon a cross of gold.”

(See? I did pay attention in history class in high school!)

Precious metals companies like A-Mark are benefiting from the rise in price of metals like platinum, which is used in jewelry, as well as converters for cars, trucks, and busses. This accounts for 50% of demand for platinum and is effective at converting emissions from vehicle engines into less harmful waste products.

The electronics industry uses platinum for computer hard disks and thermocouples.

You can say these companies are bringing in the “bling” as the kids used to say.

Then there is palladium, which is used to limit toxic exhaust in car exhausts and is also used to the production of electronics, dentistry, and jewelry.

Palladium is mined in South Africa and Russia. Oh, crap…Russia. Here we go again. Russia is just a big buzzkill for all things these days, whether it be natural gas and oil or fertilizer. Russia is just all-around killing the vibe.

Palladium has already been in short supply over the past decade and has been unable to keep up with demand.

And now there is a war. Just when it didn’t seem like it couldn’t be more expensive to buy palladium, it did.

As far as gold goes, many investors view it as a hedge against inflation, which, clearly, we have a lot of right now.

But the historical data on gold being an effective hedge against inflation is mixed.

Research conducted by Duke University professor Campbell Harvey and Claude Erb found that gold only does a good job maintaining purchasing power over longer periods of time—as in over a century.

So, unless you are a vampire, this might not be the investment for you.

Also, over the last 40 years, gold has only had a yearly return of 3.6% per year compared to 8% for treasuries and 12% for the S&P 500.

Sorry to rain on the gold parade, but I am just the messenger. Don’t shoot me.

If you were planning on robbing Ft. Knox like Mr. Goldfinger, you might want to reconsider.

But if you are looking for a hot stock that will help you make out like a bandit, I present A-Mark for your consideration.