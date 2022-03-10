The iconic sports brand may have posted weaker-than-expected full-year results, but management feels confident about their 2022 profit outlook.

What brand of shoe is your go-to for new footwear?

Is it Nike? New Balance? Puma? Adidas?

For me, it’s tricky. To be honest…I rarely wear shoes. Regardless of how comfortable they are, my feet always feel confined, so most of the time you can find me in my trusty flip-flops.

Luckily, living in Florida, I get to wear them all year round and no one looks at me sideways.

But if you do ever see me in a pair of shoes, odds are, they’re probably a pair of Vans.

But that’s ONLY if I want to dress up.

99% of the time, you’ll hear me walking your way as my flip-flops herald my imminent arrival.

I wasn’t always this way…

I used to wear shoes like everybody else. That all changed when I left the banking world back in 2007–but back in those days, aside from the brogued work shoes I wore, my brand was Adidas.

Why Adidas?

That’s easy: they were the official shoe brand for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish–and when I backed a team back in those days, I went all-in.

So, I had a bunch of different colors and styles, most notably the old school “shell tops”…much to my wife’s chagrin.

However, even though I’ve pretty much abandoned the closed-shoe life, whenever I come across a story about my former favorite shoe brand, I pause and take notice.

Adidas Falls A Little Short

Adidas posted weaker-than-expected results recently, due mainly to pandemic-stunted revenue as well as market share loss in China’s now competitive sports brand sector.

Like most companies around the world, Adidas was up against pandemic-induced shortages and supply chain issues last year, so coming in below expectations should be expected by almost every company out there.

However, Adidas is dealing with more than just pandemic-induced issues. There was also a boycott in China – a market that makes up over a fifth of Adidas sales–over Adidas’ stance on the communist country’s treatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority.

Adidas spoke out against the human rights violations that the government continues to perpetrate against its own citizens–and for that, the Chinese boycotted the brand.

So, couple the pandemic issues together with the boycott, and you’re looking at about $1.7 billion in lost revenue in 2021.

That might be why Adidas missed its sales increase target by 2%. Sales only climbed 16% in 2021, short of the expected 18%

Unfortunately, 2022 isn’t shaping up to be much better.

As of now, on top of the Chinese boycott, Adidas has decided to stop selling in Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine, and this decision will most likely affect growth again this year.

Adidas PUMPED About 2022

That being said, Adidas doesn’t really seem to care.

The company’s 2022 revenue outlook is way better than analysts were expecting, and one of the reasons for that is their Chinese secret weapon.

Adidas just hired Adrian Siu to be the new head of Chinese operations. Siu has a track record of boosting brands in the region, and seeing as the company’s sales in China only grew by 3% last year, it’s clear that it could use a little boost as it fends off up-and-comers like Anta Sports and Li Ning.

It’ll be good for Adidas to have a local in the driver’s seat, which is why company management is feeling positive about revenue throughout the coming year.

Of course, even with this good news, the StockPower rating on Adidas could be a lot better:

While “Neutral” is better than “Bearish” or “High-Risk,” it’s not exactly a ringing endorsement.

It could be worse.

Regardless, it’s no skin off my foot…

While I wish Adidas well, my money is better spent keeping my feet free and exposed to the elements.

“Forget not that the earth delights to feel your bare feet and the winds long to play with your hair.” – Khalil Gibran