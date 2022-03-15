In response to lack of transparency in accounting, the US government is threatening to delist Chinese retailer Alibaba, preventing them from trading stock in America.

Chinese mega online retailer Alibaba has been bad—unbelievably bad.

So bad, in fact, that the SEC might be delisting the company on the US stock exchange.

Alibaba—which is basically the Chinese version of Amazon— has some issues with proper accounting (Former Enron investors just felt a chill go up their spine on that one).

Now, I’m of course not accusing Alibaba of any improprieties…because when I think about honest companies in honest countries, I think of China.

If the Chinese government can’t find a way to work with its US counterparts to promise to provide transparent accounting—or at least pinky swear they will be honest—then Chinese companies like Alibaba can wave goodbye to the US stock exchange.

And Uncle Sam isn’t messing around either.

In 2020, the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (why can’t Congress produce better names for bills for us regular folks to understand?) required foreign companies to be more transparent in making accounting documents available.

And delisting is to dishonest accounting what the death penalty is to murder.

But it isn’t just American regulators that Alibaba is having issues with. The Chinese Amazon look-alike has problems specific to China as well.

According to JP Morgan, Alibaba is one of many tech stocks from China that lack good “risk management” and that issue has become “the most important consideration for global investors in relation to China internet investment strategy.

JP Morgan wasn’t done sticking that knife deep into the heart of Alibaba’s American dream. The banking institution added, “China Internet [stocks look] unattractive on a 6–12-month view with an unpredictable share price outlook, depending on the market perception of China’s geopolitical risks, macro recovery and Internet regulation risk.”

It’s tough out there for a Chinese tech stock these days…and the future doesn’t look much prettier.

As of this writing, Alibaba stock fell another 8% on Monday, finishing at $77 on the US stock exchange.

And even worse for Alibaba, our Green Zone rating system (available via the search box conveniently located on the top right of the Money and Markets homepage) lists Alibaba as a “bearish” stock.

Taken together, one thing is clear: Alibaba is having a tough time and if they don’t clean up their act soon, it’s about to get even worse.

So, Alibaba, you cannot say I didn’t warn you!