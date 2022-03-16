Both Amazon and Alphabet have announced unprecedented 20-for-1 stock splits, much to the delight of investors.

Amazon and Alphabet—formerly known as Google— just did the splits.

The stock splits, that is.

According to Motley Fool, “Alphabet announced plans for its 20-for-1 stock split early in February in conjunction with its fourth-quarter earnings report. Stockholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2022, will each receive an additional 19 shares of stock for stock for each share they own on or about July 15, and shares will begin trading at their split-adjusted price on July 18.”

Amazon likewise announced a 20-for-1 stock split set to take place at the end of business on May 27 that will go into effect on June 6.

Both companies require board approval before the stock splits go into effect.

Some of you might be wondering what the heck a stock split is. Well, you came to the right place, dear reader.

Stock splits sound more complicated than they are. In reality, the concept is actually quite simple (so simple a caveman could do it!).

Companies like Amazon and Alphabet issue more shares to investors to lower the price of their stock.

So why in the name of all that is holy would a company want to lower its stock value? Once again, another good question.

Well, you see, companies like Amazon and Alphabet—which are trading above $2,900 and $2,600 respectively as of this writing— are looking out for the poor little guy.

When stock prices get that high, average investors can’t afford to purchase as many shares as when they are lower.

That’s basic economics.

A stock split, which breaks up each existing share into a predetermined number of new shares, increases the overall number while reducing the cost per share. Through this process, companies lower their share price and allow more investors to purchase shares.

For example, most investors would prefer to purchase 200 shares at $10 than two shares at $2,000 stock.

So, the company issues these new stocks to current shareholders, thus increasing the total number of shares available.

When Amazon and Alphabet announced a 20-for-1 split, they are providing current stockholders with 19 shares for every one share they currently own.

So, obviously, the more share the shareowner owns, the more shares they will receive.

There you have it, folks. That is how we do the stock splits.

And if you happen to be one of the investors currently holding stake in Apple and Alphabet…congratulations.