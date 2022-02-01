If you think that consumers are the only ones dealing with the rising costs of everything, think again. Even Amazon has a case of the inflation blues.

“Aw, poor Amazon. What’s wrong, Jeff? Is your baby suddenly having to deal with the same inflation problems everyone else has been facing for over a year? Get over it.”

That may not be EXACTLY what a lot of you thought when you read the headline of this article–but I’m sure it’s pretty close.

I get it…

It’s hard to feel sorry for a corporate entity that’s worth a whopping $1.5 trillion–especially in the case of Amazon (AMZN), which is headed by a guy like Jeff Bezos. Fortunately, I’d never ask you to mourn for Amazon’s hardships.

However, I think it’s important that we all empathize with each other during times like these.

Our economy is in flux, no doubt about that.

The bull is getting ready to leave the field as a hungry bear makes its way toward us, inflation is forcing us to pay more at the pump and the cash registers, and the best word to describe the stock market right now is “wonky.”

That’s not a bright picture, is it?

We’re all feeling the weight of inflation pushing down on us…and when I say “all,” I do mean all of us.

Consumers Aren’t The Only Victims Of Inflation

Consumers aren’t the only victims of the highest inflation we’ve seen in over 40 years.

While it’s very easy to dismiss the fact that corporations have millions of dollars on hand, 99% of them exist for one reason and one reason only: to make money for their shareholders.

The problem is that inflation is making that goal harder and harder to achieve.

So, how do corporations deal with lost profits?

The only way they know how: they raise prices.

So, with its stock price declining and labor inflation cutting into profits, Amazon may soon start jacking up the cost of Prime membership in an effort to kill both birds with one stone.

Now, here’s why that’s important…

Just under HALF of the American population has a Prime membership. 140 million out of 329 million are signed on for quick deliveries and streaming services.

That’s a lot.

And you can see how hiking charges for Prime customers could be an easy way to make up for some of those losses they’ve been recording.

However, it’s important to know that this isn’t the first time that Amazon has increased prices, as Jeffries analyst Brent Thill points out in a new report. “Amazon has raised the U.S. Prime fee two times since launching the offering in 2005 — in March 2014 and May 2018. Increasing the fee again this year seems reasonable and would maintain the latest cadence of [every] 4 years.”

Every four years…just like the presidency.

However, unlike the presidency, we don’t get to vote on whether we pay more for Prime or not. Bezos doesn’t run a democracy.

We either take it or we quit, and very few people are willing to take that step, especially when you keep in mind how much you save in shipping by being a member.

So, I suppose it could be worse.

Things Get A Little Worse For Amazon

Amazon Prime fees went from $79 (the inaugural price that started back in 2005) to $99 in March 2014. The next increase came in May of

2018, rising from $99 to $119 and then holding steady ever since.

However, if every four years is their new schedule, we’re due this year.

But there’s a catch (there’s always a catch, isn’t there?)…

So far, the established Prime price increase has been $20, but Thill thinks that with everything going on with inflation and supply chain issues, it’s going to be more than just twenty bucks this time.

Thill surmised, “If anything the increase would likely be larger than $20… Amazon is facing substantial wage inflation because of labor shortages. Also, Prime penetration rates are still low in international markets and in general Amazon is still focused on gaining share awareness, so we’d expect the fee increase would be just for US subscribers.”

Ahhh, the privilege of being American, right?

And while that may seem unfair, they’ve got to do something.

Amazon’s stock was down 13.6% in January compared to the 9.2% the S&P 500 is down–but it’s actually worse than that. When we look back at the company’s peak in July of 2021, shares are down 23%. That’s a bear market, folks.

So, it looks like the US will most likely have to bite the bullet and take the increase upon our shoulders.

If and when they announce that, expect to see a jump in stock price –which is why you may want to take a contrarian approach and buy AMZN on the dip.

Though it’s a risk, to be sure. The Green Zone Ratings score on the company is coming in “bearish”.

Of course, most short-term prospects ARE a risk, but so far the announcements have come in early or late Spring, so do with that information what you will.

As for me, I’ll pay the increase…

Prime membership for me is worth double what I pay for it now, as I suspect the case is with many of us who have Prime.

So, the rest of the world can thank us. We’re doing OUR part to keep their prices low.