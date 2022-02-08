With Peloton stuck spinning its wheels in the market, there are rumors that some big companies are considering making an offer to buy them out.

Peloton was the darling of the early days of the pandemic.

With gyms closed seemingly infinitely at the time, purchases of Peloton workout bikes and treadmills went through the roof.

But those days have come and gone. Peloton has been struggling with a stream of negative publicity, beginning with a widely-criticized Christmas ad from 2019 and continuing all the way to characters on the hit series Billions and Sex and the City dying on Peloton equipment.

As was to be expected, all this negative publicity has had an unavoidable effect on the company’s stock performance.

Now, with Peloton stuck spinning its wheels in the market, there are rumors that some big companies are considering making an offer to buy them out.

That’s right, Amazon, Nike, and Apple are all considering purchasing Peloton.

However, these talks are just preliminary, and no formal process has been initiated by Peloton.

There is, however, an obstacle in the way of any potential sale: CEO John Foley and other Peloton insiders who control roughly 80% of voting in the company.

So, any deal would have to be approved by them, which, at this point, appears to be a longshot.

CNBC reported, “Peloton shares closed Friday at $24.60, giving the company a market value of just over $8 billion — far below the roughly $50 billion market value it fetched a year earlier. In recent days, shares have been trading beneath the stock’s debut price of $29 and far below its 52-week high of $155.52. Talk of a deal pushed the stock as high as $32.22 on Monday.”

I mean an Amazon Prime membership including a Peloton subscription makes sense, especially now that Amazon Prime is expected to raise their price to $139 annually.

After rising to new heights during the early days of the pandemic, Peloton’s stock has fallen from a high of $150 in the early days of 2021, to below $25 at one point.

It has been a rocky road for Peloton. From benefitting from the pandemic to being accused of sexism in one of their ads, to the death of a child due to a Peloton treadmill, it has been a rough stretch to say the least.

And last month it was reported that Peloton would be ceasing production of their bikes.

That report ended up being proven wrong.

Whether reports of Peloton being sold to Nike, Amazon, or Apple are still to be determined.

But while we wait for news of that sale, hopefully, no more TV characters are killed in scripted shows on a Peloton.

