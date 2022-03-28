“Miracle on Ice” commentator Al Michaels is leaving NBC Sports and headed to Amazon Prime to broadcast exclusive coverage of “Thursday Night Football.”

“Do you believe in miracles? Yes!”

Those were the words of the legendary Al Michaels who was on the call for the famous “Miracle on Ice” game during the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, NY, when a group of college-age American hockey players took down the commies from the Soviet Union.

Ah, yes, those were the days!

What America could use right now is a pep talk from Kurt Russel…er, I mean, Herb Brooks right now…so here you go.

You’re welcome, America!

But back to Al Michaels, who is, after all, the reason the Miracle on Ice references have become relevant again (I promise I have a point.)

Mr. Michaels is leaving NBC Sports and headed to Amazon Prime to broadcast Amazon’s exclusive coverage of “Thursday Night Football.”

That’s right…

As if Amazon didn’t control enough of our favorite products, they have now ventured into the world of live sports.

Amazon has done it again…they just couldn’t help themselves.

Look what you started, Jeff Bezos! First, you go to space, and now you plot your takeover of the NFL? What’s next, you are going to own our supermarkets?

Wait…Amazon owns Whole Foods too. Never mind.

Now Amazon can add the NFL to its list of product offerings. Landing the legendary Al Michaels for Thursday night broadcasts is a big get!

Amazon has inked an 11-year deal with the NFL for rights to broadcast the NFL.

Michaels will be joined by ESPN College Gameday alum Kirk Herbstreit in the announcer’s booth.

And given the popularity of live sports in America, it was a solid investment for Amazon. They get the best of both worlds. They combine America’s love of streaming services with their love of NFL football.

Sports ratings have bounced back from the doldrums of the pandemic. I mean, no one wants to watch sports played with no fans—unless you enjoyed looking at cardboard cut outs of fans in empty arenas…and if that’s the case, I feel sorry for you.

In case you don’t believe me (and I don’t blame you if you don’t) here is a report from the Sports Business Journal buttressing my claim

“Sports in 2021 dominated the most-watched telecasts in the U.S. like never before, accounting for 95 of the top 100 programs. That figure is up from 92 two years ago and a significant increase from just 75 last year, in which political programming cut into sports’ overall dominance.

Among those 95 sports telecasts in 2021, 75 were NFL games — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers accounted for 11 of those, including five of the top 15 — and 11 were from the Tokyo Olympics; the 2016 Rio Games had 14 of the top 100.”

And there you have it, folks. Amazon’s latest takeover of our culture. And now they have brought on board arguably the greatest living sports broadcaster to join their global empire.