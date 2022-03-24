AMC, one of the companies at the center of the Meme Stock trend, has decided to not let its inflated valuation go to waste, making a proactive bid for re-legitimacy.

Ahhhh, the Meme Stock days…

What a time that was.

As somebody that’s always had a problem with authority and a dislike of people that fleece the system, I loved the entire thing.

As some of you may or may not know, I can’t stand stock shorters that bet against a stock’s success and are able to make money on a stock’s price drop.

Not only is it a negative way to look at the world, but I think it should be illegal and anybody who partakes in it should be tried for fraud…but I’m not an official at the SEC.

So, when the Meme Stock buyers came around with their “diamond hands” waiting for stocks to go “to the moon,” I sat back and enjoyed watching big-time shorters get left holding the bag.

Maybe I shouldn’t have, but I can’t help it. I like when a band of misfits winds up sticking it to the establishment–especially when what the establishment is doing is something I think is wrong.

Companies like GameStop (GME) and AMC (AMC) watched as a flood of money came into their coffers when Millennial traders swooped in to stop a few short squeezes aimed at favorite childhood brands.

Redditors and traditional investors alike weren’t going to let two of their favorite brands die when they could do something about it…and even more than a year later, their intervention has given GameStop and AMC a new lease on life.

Back From The Dead

GameStop is now looking to pivot into the NFT world, taking advantage of its tech roots to make a new avenue for profits with Blockchain.

However, AMC, the theater chain that most Americans remember fondly, doesn’t have the technological chops to move into the Blockchain sector…so the company had to find another way forward.

That strategy took the form of playing with ticket prices for the much-hyped reboot of the Batman franchise. AMC raised ticket prices for “The Batman” in an experiment to see if US moviegoers would pay more money to see what is being considered one of the biggest movies of the year so far.

Soooo…did the experiment work? Did elevated ticketing bring in more revenue? And, even more importantly, will we see more of these premium-priced films as a result?

According to box office analytics platform EntTelligence, AMC charged about $1 more than its average ticket price to see “The Batman” during the film’s opening weekend on March 4 ($14.50 vs. $13.66) with price increases fluctuating between $1 to $1.50 depending on the location.

But it seems the slight price hike wasn’t enough to turn away moviegoers, as ticket sales still went through the roof.

The Experiment WORKED

Visits to AMC locations during “The Batman” opening weekend sailed past both 2019 and 2020 levels during this same time period, beating 2019 numbers by 24% and 2020’s by 68.4%.

Even more interestingly, EntTelligence data showed that 22% of moviegoers opted to see “The Batman” in a premium format on opening weekend (i.e. Dolby screens and IMAX theaters), which could be seen as a sign that consumers are seeking out more expensive, higher-end experiences.

Steve Buck, chief strategy officer at EntTelligence, said, “Some movies create that sort of excitement to see it in this format … For others, that type of demand is not there, but it certainly was in the case of ‘The Batman.’ Circuits recognized that and maximized the profits.”

That’s understandable…

I went to see the movie myself, but I had to sit so close to the screen the first time that I went to see it again from a more comfortable seat!

If that’s anything to go off of, don’t be surprised if we see this become the norm around AMC.

It was a success–and as such, you can bet that they’ll continue with the practice.

Buck said, “I think it was a success with smart pricing, and was well thought through — ‘The Batman’ was the right movie to test this with due to its high demand.”

And he’s right…

Will it be enough to make AMC attractive again to mainstream investors?

Probably not right away.

In fact, if you look at the company’s StockPower rating, you’ll see that they’re still on the WRONG end of the spectrum.

Regardless, it’s good to see any company get an influx of cash, especially with what’s happened over the past few years.

And we can only hope that the meme-sters will be happy if AMC ever regains a high level of success…

That lot is fickle, after all.

“There are three principal means of acquiring knowledge… observation of nature, reflection, and experimentation. Observation collects facts; reflection combines them; experimentation verifies the result of that combination.” – Denis Diderot