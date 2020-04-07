Dallas Mavericks owner and “Shark Tank” star Mark Cuban is pondering a potential last-minute 2020 presidential run, touting “America 2.0” as part of a post-coronavirus plan to rebuild a battered U.S. economy.

“Everything’s a reset right now,” Cuban told Axios during a recent live virtual event. “If this would have been a month ago, I would have said absolutely not. But obviously things are crazy, things are changing. So I’ll keep an open mind.” This isn’t the first time Cuban has flirted with the idea of running, pushing a possible third-party candidacy in the 2016 election, which Donald Trump won in an upset over former first lady, senator and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“I doubt it,” he said bout a potential 2020 bid. “But everything’s a reset right now. You never say never. It’s always plausible. It’s definitely doable. It’s just a question of should you do it?”

What Is ‘America 2.0’?

Cuban has frequently referenced his idea of “America 2.0,” which he says will present a “unique opportunity” to reshape the economic landscape of the U.S.

“If you have a vision for America 2.0, now’s the time,” Cuban said. “This is a complete reset. All those things you were wondering about — I wonder if we tried this, I wonder if we tried that.

“Now we can try them.”

Cuban also told LinkedIn Editor in Chief Daniel Roth the pandemic will create entirely new businesses in America 2.0.

“Five years from now were going to look back and point to 10 to 20 companies that were created during the pandemic of 2020,” he said. “We get to do America 2.0. We get to go through a unique reset.”

But the investor extraordinaire who originally coined the “America 2.0” phrase is Banyan Hill Publishing’s Paul Mampilly, who has been discussing the concept for several months.

Mampilly, the editor of Profits Unlimited and a book by the same name, often touts his own version of America 2.0, which he envisions as a fourth Industrial Revolution involving artificial intelligence, robotics, the Internet of Things, precision medicine, 3D printing and more.

“The coronavirus has left its mark on our economy. But it also did something truly incredible. It paved the way for the new world,” Mampilly wrote in a recent article highlighting America 2.0.

Mampilly argues the American industrial and manufacturing economies aren’t going away, and instead they will evolve.

“It’s going to change. Instead of the old-world idea of assembly lines, we’re going to see companies embrace 3D printing, artificial intelligence and technology,” Mampilly wrote. “It’s going to create so many new-world jobs for the American people. It will also bring life-changing wealth to everyday America 2.0 investors.

“And for us, that means so much potential for the companies that will lead this revolution to carry the stock market to new highs.”

