At Bold Profits, I along with my esteemed colleagues Paul Mampilly, Ian Dyer and the entire Bold Profits team, are laser focused on the new economic revolution we call America 2.0.

America 2.0 encompasses the future of technology.

Simply put, America 2.0 is the new technological renaissance for the USA.

At Bold Profits, we are immersed in this renaissance and share our economic and trading ideas daily with investment-focused readers just like you.

America 2.0 and the ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’

The bold theme of America 2.0 and the “Fourth Industrial Revolution” is our stock recommendation platform at Bold Profits.

Right now, a great technological paradigm shift is happening.

We are transitioning from the America 1.0 industrial world to an America 2.0 technological-driven society.

These new technologies are centered on megatrends shaping our new America 2.0 economy.

The stocks focused on these megatrends will soar as the U.S. economy moves toward an America 2.0 future.

Now, more than ever before, we’re living in a prime stock-picking environment.

When the markets are trading at a discount, it’s an even better opportunity to buy into these megatrends at rock-bottom prices.

The U.S. economy is on the cusp of the greatest recovery in our history.

The companies that will have the easiest time getting “back to business” are the next class of America 2.0 stocks.

The sheer velocity of their rebound will SHOCK and STUN the naysayers. But we at Bold Profits will be far ahead of the earnings curve.

5G Technology for the Win!

One technology propelling our America 2.0 megatrends is 5G technology.

In case you missed this breaking development, the 5G technology revolution recently got a major green light.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) just voted unanimously to launch a low power 5G network across the U.S.

This is great news!

5G is the gateway to the America 2.0 present and future.

5G tech will enable the revolution of connected cars, electric vehicles (EVs) and robotaxis for big players like Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA) by 2025.

Let’s face it, this is where 5G really counts for us. The potential stock gains for this driverless revolution will be HUGE.

The Best ETF for America 2.0

As America 2.0 unfolds, America 1.0 companies facing financial challenges will soon fade away.

Just know, America 2.0 stocks will be the first out of the starting gate, propelling higher as the U.S. economy recovers.

But to profit, investors need to make sure they’re choosing the best stocks from our specific America 2.0 megatrends.

One of the very best America 2.0 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) you can buy today to take advantage of this is the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK).

This ETF holds 33 of the most innovative companies of today.

ARKK invests in companies relevant to the theme of disruptive innovation.

Year to date, it’s up 13% while the major U.S. indices are underwater.

And since its recent 52-week low on March 18, it’s up a staggering 63%!

It’s beating the Nasdaq 2-to-1, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 by nearly 3-to-1.

ARKK is just one of many great investing opportunities in the innovation stocks of the future.

I look forward to sharing these opportunities and technological insights with you in upcoming articles.

In the meantime, please feel free to follow me on Twitter @ALancasterGuru.

Amber Lancaster is the Director of Investment Research for Bold Profits at Banyan Hill Publishing. She is an expert in financial analysis, writing for dozens of publications and appearing on Fox News Radio, CNBC MarketWatch, CNN Radio and Traders Nation. Ms. Lancaster holds a bachelor's degree in economics and a master's in business administration with a concentration in finance.

Follow her on Twitter @ALancasterGuru.