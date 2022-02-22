As tensions continue to rise between Russia and Ukraine, turmoil rules the markets–and THESE three American companies could lose more than most.

Anyone born anywhere around or after 1985 most likely doesn’t remember the Cold War.

However, for those of us born before the 80s, memories of the constant tension between the United States and the USSR (better known as the Soviet Union) remain clear to this day.

Back then, there was an undying spirit of patriotism infused into all aspects of American life.

Commercials, movies, TV shows, books, art…all of it was steeped in a feeling of Americanism.

We had heroes like the Wolverines from “Red Dawn” taking on invaders and Rocky Balboa fighting Ivan Drago, the epitome of Soviet ideology.

And even though it seemed that nuclear war was possible at any moment, it was a great time to be alive.

However, once the 80s were over, so was the Cold War. The USSR underwent a fundamental change and “perestroika” was rampant throughout the Soviet Union.

Soon, the different republics were independent once again, and the formerly closed-off communist regime gave way to a more capitalistic society.

Opportunity Abounds As Communism Retreats

With communism on the decline, Western brands started moving into former Soviet territory.

Levi jeans, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, and many others were gobbled up by newly-liberated citizens eager to grab a piece of modern society.

America, for all intents and purposes, won that Cold War, and Russia faded into the background on the world stage for a few decades.

And yet, here we are, almost 35 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, and Russia has made a sort of comeback.

After years spent backing America’s biggest modern rivals–including China and Iran–Russia itself is poised to be a threat once again, flexing its military muscle on its neighbor and former Soviet republic, Ukraine.

The world is watching as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to mount troops on the Ukraine border in anticipation of an invasion.

Americans are split on the whole thing…

Some think we should be backing the Ukrainians and trying to keep democracy alive in the area, while others insist that this Russia-Ukraine problem should stay between Russia and Ukraine.

While there is no “right” answer, the whole ordeal is nonetheless wreaking havoc on the markets.

If Russia invades Ukraine, it will affect how the markets move, as war often does.

American Brands Feel The Conflict

However, as some Americans have pointed out, it shouldn’t affect us that much–but what should happen and what does happen are often two very different things.

In fact, there are three very distinctly American brands that will DEFINITELY feel the effects of a war between the two countries, especially if President Biden levies sanctions against the Russians.

The first is a brand I already mentioned. McDonald’s (MCD), one of the original companies that brought the West into Soviet territory, is poised to lose BIG in the coming fight.

While the burger-slinger can be found in countries all over the world, 4.2% of its sales come from the two countries combined.

If a war breaks out, Mickey D’s will feel pressure to stay out of it and therefore suspend business on both sides. If that happens, it’ll cost 4.2% of the fast-food chain’s $21 billion in annual sales.

However, McDonald’s isn’t the only brand poised to lose money.

PepsiCo (PEP) is in the same realm as Mcdonald’s, standing to lose 4.4% of its $70 billion in annual sales to the region.

I don’t know what you think, but in my opinion, losing $3.08 billion in sales could hurt Pepsi a lot.

But that’s nothing compared to sales that Philip Morris International (PM) could miss out on.

The maker of Marlboro cigarettes and other tobacco products could lose a whopping 8% of its $78 billion in sales to the combined countries, putting the company at a loss of $6.2 billion if Biden levies sanctions.

That’s a lot of cheddar…

So, if you’re one of those people who think that the US won’t be affected by a war between Ukraine and Russia, think again.

It will absolutely affect the American public…and with inflation already running rampant, this couldn’t come at a worse time.

We can only hope that cooler heads prevail.

Not because the US stands to lose money, but for all the lives at stake.

Pray for peace.

“Peace is not absence of conflict, it is the ability to handle conflict by peaceful means.” – Ronald Reagan