With COVID fears subsiding, it seems that America is getting back to business as usual, and now manufacturing is picking up speed in 2022.

Are you ready to breathe yet?

I know I am.

In fact, I think the whole world is ready to breathe again.

And while I mean that figuratively, there’s also excitement for literal breathing easily, because all signs point towards us getting closer and closer to the end of COVID.

We don’t need to get into all the arguments about what happened in the last two years. All the missteps, all the restrictions that should have never happened, all money spent on this or that…

We all lived it, so we don’t need to rehash the mess that 2020 and 2021 turned out to be.

Though, with the way that 2022 is going right now, we may find ourselves WISHING for the troubles of the past two years. What we’re facing with Russia invading Ukraine could make COVID look like a pleasant experience…

But that’s a conversation for another day.

Let’s talk about breathing easy.

Let’s talk about letting go of uncertainty and anxiety as we get back to a semblance of “normal” life.

Let’s talk about why you’re reading this article in the first place…

In the post-COVID future, businesses are recovering… and those businesses offer opportunities to investors.

American Manufacturing Starting To Breathe Again

Fears are starting to subside…

And as those fears fade away, people are more and more willing to get back out into the world. That means one thing and one thing only: people need to get back to work.

But as businesses open up, issues with supply chains and contact with foreign suppliers are causing one aspect of American business to see a surge.

Manufacturing.

While it’s true America and the rest of the world are starting to open back up, that doesn’t mean we’re “back” yet. In actuality, we’re far from it.

However, what we can say is that, according to a recent report by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM), US manufacturing is on its way back to where we were two years ago when the economy was humming.

Of course, before we get into those manufacturing numbers, I want us to keep in mind that while manufacturing may be on the comeback trail, the economy we had at the end of 2019 and beginning of 2020 is VERY different from the inflation-riddled economy we’re experiencing now.

While a manufacturing surge is good to see–GREAT, in fact–it’s not a magic bullet. We still have some work to do if we want to fix what’s going wrong with our current economy–but it IS a good start.

However, all that being said, US manufacturing picked up more than expected in February as COVID infections dwindle.

This is a good thing…

However, it’s also a mixed bag, because while manufacturing is picking up, hiring at factories has slowed to a crawl, which simply won’t help supply chain issues or bring down prices.

A Few Hurdles To Overcome

The ISM recently revealed that its index of national factory activity increased to a reading of 58.6 last month. That’s up a full point from the 57.6 it was sitting at in January, which is the lowest it’s been since the middle of the lockdowns in November 2020.

What we want to see is a reading above 50 because that number tells us that there’s growth in the industry–and since manufacturing accounts for 11.9% of the US economy, we want to see those numbers go up.

The good news is that we’re still doing pretty well. Many economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index rising to 58.0, and we surpassed that number.

That means American manufacturing is starting to get a little steam behind it. Not enough for the sector to go on a hiring spree, but there does seem to be a light at the end of the tunnel.

The ISM survey’s forward-looking new orders sub-index increased to 61.7 last month from 57.9 in January, which was the lowest reading since June 2020.

Goods spending has surged as the pandemic curbed demand for services like travel, but economists expect demand for those goods to remain strong.

But the ISM survey does hold some concerns, such as the measure of factory employment slipped to a reading of 52.9 last month from a 10-month high of 54.5.

A gauge of unfinished work at factories rose to 65.0 from a reading of 56.4 in January. The order backlog index dropped 6.4 points in January – the largest decrease since April 2020.

All are points of concern.

February’s gains in factory activity suggest that global supply chains remained a little worse for wear. That was also evident in the survey’s measure of supplier deliveries, which rose to 66.1 from 64.6 in January. A reading above 50% indicates slower deliveries to factories.

Look, we get it…

We’re not “back” yet, and we didn’t need an ISM report to tell us that –but in a time where any good news is GREAT news, it’s encouraging to see that things COULD be looking up.

Do we have a few hurdles? Absolutely…

But they’re not insurmountable.

This report is good news, and we’re going to take it as such and hope we keep the momentum going forward.

Fingers crossed!!

