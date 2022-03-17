As March Madness kicks off, the sports gambling world is preparing for an unprecedented influx of bets…and this year, you can make money off of more than a winning bracket.

It’s Mach Madness time! Ah, yes, that time of year when we gorge ourselves on wings, drink too much beer, and fill out our bracket for the company office pool.

And that’s not all. Oh no, we’re just getting started!

Thanks to a 2018 Supreme Court ruling, sports gambling has been legalized in dozens of states across the country— 30 states in total, including 18 states that allow online gambling— which means between sips of your favorite beverage, you can place bets on the game you are watching in real-time.

And this new form of mobile sports gambling is big business, too.

According to the American Gaming Association (AGA), Americans will wager $3.1 billion during this year’s men’ college basketball tournament. That total is predicted to include 45 million Americans— 17% of U.S. adults!

Our Puritan ancestors would be ashamed of us!

The only event larger for sports gambling is the Super Bowl. According to CBS News, $7.6 billion was wagered on the big game this year which saw the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, there will be more total Americans— 45 million as opposed to 31 million for the Super Bowl— who will be placing bets on March Madness, but they will be making micro bets.

21 million Americans say they plan to make bets that do not involve filling out brackets that predict the winner of each game. Bracket challenges are so 2020…keep up with the times, boomers!

According to a Morning Consult poll, it is projected that three-quarters of the total amount bet on the tournament will not involve brackets, an increase of 55% from last year.

Instead of betting on the winners of games, gamblers can also bet in real-time. The bets can include things like who will make the next shot or how many points a certain player can score during the first half. Anything, it seems, is up for a bet these days.

It is a way to keep viewers engaged from opening tipoff to the final buzzer.

Gone are the days when you had to travel to Las Vegas or call your bookie to place a bet, now you can just take out your smartphone and place bets on your own time without having to hop on a plane. Heck, you can place several bets between the time you place your Uber Eats order and when those wings or pizza arrive at your front door.

Times sure have changed, haven’t they?

And the sports gambling industry is only going to continue to grow.

Goldman Sachs is predicting that online market could reach $39 billion in annual revenue by 2033, which would be a whopping 39x the current online betting revenue stream.

Now that is a good chunk of change!

So, as you eat your wings and drink your beer while placing bets on your phone this March Madness, you can also impress the bros with your deep understanding of the sports gambling market.

You’re welcome.

And may your bracket forever yield office bragging rights.