We are experiencing one of the weirdest, most surreal economies in US history. Everything is turned upside down in 2022.

Any Twilight Zone fans out there?

I came along a bit after the series had run its course, but as a fan of all things scary and weird, I was well aware of Rod Serling’s masterpiece of a thrill ride.

“You are about to enter another dimension…a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind. A journey into a wondrous land of imagination. Next stop, the Twilight Zone…”

Those words and the iconic music that followed are part of the lexicon of American television, and the show’s lasting legacy proves why it still holds weight with each generation that discovers it.

As most of you know, each show took a ride into the fantastic. Sometimes the stories were scary, sometimes slightly humorous, but all were thought-provoking–and each and every one of them was a departure from the reality we know.

My favorite episode was the one with Burgess Meredith, entitled “Time Enough At Last,” in which bookworm Henry finally gets what he wants: a nuclear blast to take all the distractions out of his life so he can just read the books that he loves so much. However, there’s a twist at the end that makes you wonder if Henry TRULY got what he wanted.

If you’ve never seen it, I highly suggest watching it.

Hopefully, you’ll be entertained and get a new perspective on what “getting what you wish for” really looks like. At the very least, the surrealness of the story will prepare you for the economy we’re all experiencing right now.

America’s Economy: A World Beyond Our Comprehension

Seriously, have you looked around lately?

It’s a weird, weird financial world we’re living in.

Inflation is exploding globally, prices across the board are climbing faster than they have in 40 years, and the pandemic woes are still wreaking havoc on the supply chain.

BUT…

At the same time, people are making more money than EVER before in the stock market, retail spending is almost pacing inflation, and the housing market is stronger than it’s ever been!

Seriously, the housing market is so strong that the bubble a lot of investors are waiting to pop may wind up holding strong for years still.

2021 saw $3.9 trillion made in the housing market, and as we head into 2022, analysts are already projecting a $1.7 trillion purchase market.

WHAT THE HECK IS GOING ON?!?!

How Long Will The Ride Last?

These factors shouldn’t coexist! Some of them work in opposition to each other.

Yet, here we are, living in a world where jobs are everywhere, workers are not, and you can’t buy a used car for a reasonable price.

The used car market is out of control, and the US Department of Labor recently revealed that used car prices are up nearly 40% from last year.

That FOUR ZERO…like I said, out of control.

Now, keep in mind that new car prices are only up 12% and it doesn’t make sense why ANYBODY would buy used.

It’s absolutely bonkers out there…

But the real question is how long will it last.

Many are saying that this weird economy will be brought to a screeching halt when the Fed starts raising the rates…but I’ve got to tell you, I’m not convinced that’s the case.

At least not right away.

People are enjoying the momentum way too much for a little interest rate hike to get them off the train. The ride is way too much fun for that.

It may take a second or even third rate hike for people to start buckling down and taking the economy more seriously.

So, for now…enjoy the ride.

It’ll come to a stop soon enough, so we might as well ride the wheels off.

“There is nothing in the dark that isn’t there when the lights are on.” – Rod Serling