Planas: Marijuana Markets: A POTcast, Thursday, July 18

Marijuana Markets: A POTcast features Banyan Hill Publishing analyst Anthony Planas, bringing you the latest cannabis industry news and investment advice.

On this week’s episode, CBD company Heavenly RX announced a 25% stake in Jones Soda, Aurora Cannabis has two new growing facilities, OrganiGram announced poor earnings and Canadian cannabis extractor Sproutly.

Check back each Thursday afternoon for Marijuana Markets: A POTcast, here on Money and Markets. In addition to Planas’ YouTube channel and his article feed at BanyanHill.com, you can also follow along each day on Twitter @ThePotStockGuru, where Planas serves up his takes on the most important news to cannabis investors.

Share your concerns, comments and questions for Anthony below.