Marijuana Markets: A POTcast features Banyan Hill Publishing analyst Anthony Planas, bringing you the latest cannabis industry news and investment advice.

The cannabis industry is experiencing a bear market. Without access to banks, and with black market products contributing to the vaping crisis, it’s more challenging for companies in this sector to raise capital. Cresco Labs, KushCo. and iAnthus all decided to do a capital raise recently. In this week’s marijuana market update, I go over each company, and break down their approach to raise cash.

