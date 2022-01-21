Fellow Money Movers, I know today’s content has been a bit of a downer, and overall things aren’t going great in the stock market to start the year.

But don’t lose hope. These things happen from time to time in the stock market, but that’s why we are here. Our main goal is to brighten up your day by having a little fun while also making some money along the way.

Continuing with today’s Debbie Downer theme, Peloton is having a rough go of it lately.

Debbie Downer says avoid purchasing shares of Peloton. And by Debbie Downer, I mean our Green Zone rating system. More on that later…

The subscription-based exercise bike is taking it on the chin…again.

After rising to new heights during the early days of the pandemic, Peloton’s stock has fallen from a high of $150 in the early days of 2021, to below $25 as of this writing.

Ouch.

It has been a rocky road for Peloton. From benefitting from the pandemic to being accused of sexism in one of their ads, to the death of a child due to a Peloton treadmill, it has been a rough stretch to say the least.

And then this week, it was reported that Peloton would be ceasing production of their bikes.

Yeah, you read that right…they’re no longer going to be producing their own product.

It’s kind of hard to make money when you aren’t producing anything. See, that business school degree really is coming in handy after all. Where else could you get such enlightened views, folks?

CNBC reported that they “obtained internal documents that outlined a plan at Peloton to pause Bike production for two months, from February to March. The documents suggest it already halted production of its more expensive Bike+ in December and will do so until June. Under the plan in the documents, Peloton wouldn’t manufacture its Tread treadmill machine for six weeks, beginning next month. And it would not produce any Tread+ machines in fiscal 2022, according to the documents. Peloton had previously halted Tread+ production after a safety recall last year.”

But that’s not where the story ends…

Not to worry, Peloton lovers. According to CEO John Foley, this story isn’t the whole story.

Foley denied the CNBC report when he said, “We’ve found ourselves in the middle of a once-in-a-hundred-year event with the COVID-19 pandemic, and what we anticipated would happen over the course of three years happened in months during 2020, and into 2021.”

He continued by saying, “We feel good about right-sizing our production, and, as we evolve to more seasonal demand curves, we are resetting our production levels for sustainable growth.”

Foley said rumors that the company is halting “all production” are false.

Well, regardless of what Foley says, according to our Green Zone rating, Peloton is in the danger zone.

Our Green Zone rating calls for Peloton stock to be sold or shorted as we expect it to underperform the market over the next twelve months.

So, you might want to keep that New Year’s resolution to exercise by buying another piece of workout equipment…or maybe just ride a real bike outside.

At the very least, consider not purchasing shares of Peloton anytime soon. The one place we don’t want to lose weight is our wallets.

Just saying…