The world’s most valuable tech company had another stellar year, finishing Q4 strongly–but it’s Apple’s newest development that has people talking.

Have you ever noticed how many “two kinds of people” dynamics there are in this world?

You’re either a Beatles fan or an Elvis fan.

You either drink Coke or Pepsi.

You watch movies from either Marvel or DC.

I personally have never understood the idea of brand loyalty. It just doesn’t make sense to commit yourself to one product–especially when you’re paying for it.

You know what I see?

Things like music, soda, and comic book movies each have their own merits, and I can understand LIKING one brand more than another due to personal taste, but to simply focus on one and reject the other just seems ridiculous.

A similar dichotomy is present in the world of smartphones. You’re either an Apple (AAPL) or an Android fan (or maybe you’re one of those fringe people using Google phones).

I’ve had both, and while I prefer Apple, I liked my Android phone just fine.

Why do I prefer Apple? I like the smoothness of the operating system as opposed to Android’s, which has more of a “herky-jerkiness” to it.

However, if you were to give me a free Android, I’d be more than happy to take it.

I just prefer Apple…

And I’m not the only one either. There are plenty of people that feel the same way.

Apple’s Latest Breakthrough

How do we know?

Data, my friends… data.

Q4 has always been important to Apple’s bottom line. That’s the quarter that shows how many people decided to jump on board during that spending spree we all call the Holiday season.

And Apple’s Fourth Quarter in 2021 was a doozy.

Sales of iPhones–the company’s biggest money-generator–were up by a surprising 9% compared to the same quarter a year ago.

In fact, sales of almost EVERY one of Apple’s product lines grew from the year before despite those nasty supply chain issues.

However, there’s more to the company’s Q4 success.

The company’s highly-profitable services segment killed it as well, and revenue from Apple TV, iCloud and Apple Music climbed by 24% over the previous Q4. All of this brought in a RECORD amount of revenue: a whopping $124 billion.

How’d Apple do it?

That’s easy…

They went outside of the box and started to really market to their largest growing segment of business: China.

Early data is showing that Apple has become the biggest smartphone seller in China for the first time in six years last quarter, boosting the company’s Chinese sales by a third, which helped them grab a record 23% of the country’s smartphone market.

That’s BIG, and it’s a trend that will apparently continue for the foreseeable future, which is VERY good for Apple.

But there’s even MORE, and small business owners are going to love this next part.

Innovation Breeds Success

Right now, most businesses accept payments through credit card transactions, and to run credit cards via smartphones, they need to have a payment machine to facilitate between the credit card and the business.

However, that may not be the case much longer.

Rumor has it that Apple is testing a new service that would let business owners use just their iPhone to take credit card transactions – essentially cutting out the middle man.

Of course, companies like Block aren’t going to like this…but you can’t have growth without sacrifice.

These are all good things for Apple, and the fact that they’re also scoring a “bullish” on the Green Zone ratings scale doesn’t hurt them either.

All that being said, I will continue to use Apple products until something BETTER comes along. Don’t get me wrong, I love my Apple products…but innovation is key.

If they don’t keep bringing me better products and services, I’ll have no problem moving on…

My loyalty begins and ends with the money I hand you for your product.

“Design is not just what it looks like and feels like. Design is how it works.” – Steve Jobs