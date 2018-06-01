Aptiv Is Set to Surge 20% In The Coming Weeks

Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) is a global technology company formerly known as Delphi Automotive.

Today the company is focused on developing and producing the next generation of autonomous vehicle technology.

If you’ve been following the news lately, you’ve likely heard all about autonomous or “self-driving” cars on the road.

Like it or not, it’s the future of transportation, and the sector will see dynamic growth.

Aptiv’s first-quarter results were announced in early May, the company is well on its way to capturing significant market share!

And there’s even better news today, and it’s why my team of traders is so excited:

APTV recently hit all-time highs, which by itself is great news. As you can see in the chart, this set the all-time highs when the share price crossed over the red line.

Shortly after, the price pulled back to test that level, and the price held above the red line.

That’s fantastic!

The 50-day and 200-day moving averages are also headed higher, a great sign for a continued rally.

The stock is now set to keep surging higher, and my team of traders says to look for a quick 15% to 20% move higher in the coming weeks.

