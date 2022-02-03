Archer Daniels Midland is one of the leading producers of food and beverage ingredients, and it also offers a tasty profit opportunity.

It’s that time of the week again. We’re back with another Green Zone Hot List pick!

And if you don’t subscribe to our weekly Green Zone stock hotlist, why not? It’s easy. You can sign up here.

This week, one of our top ten picks is a food processing stock.

Yum. Food.

Archer Daniels Midland is one of the leading producers of food and beverage ingredients. It processes commodities that include oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and much more.

And ADM is significantly undervalued. Time to get in while the getting is good, as they say. Whoever “they” are, I don’t know, but you get the point.

ADM’s stock is hot, but it should be hotter given its streak of positive earnings reports. ADM just reported its tenth straight quarter with a positive earnings surprise and nine straight quarters of operating profit growth.

Oh, and the company itself is clearly pumped about their recent success because they just announced that they will be giving an 8% increase to their quarterly dividend.

ADM has managed to survive the infamous supply chain problems that have rocked the world of commerce thanks to strong demand, improved productivity, and product innovations.

And the results speak for themselves. ADM reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of $1.50 and has posted ten consecutive quarters of earnings beats, which has resulted in a fourth-quarter average of nearly 22%

Not bad. Not bad at all.

The company has posted revenue of $23.9 billion which is a 28.4% improvement from last year and beat expectations by over 13%!

Once again, not bad.

According to Zacks, “Analysts like the company’s moves and have raised their estimates over the past seven days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this year and next are $4.92 and $5.03, respectively, which have advanced 3.8% and 5.7% over the past week. Year-over-year profit growth is currently seen at 2.2% with a lot of time for improvement moving forward.”

The future looks bright for ADM. Demand appears strong and the fact that the company is upping its dividends is a good sign that the company is bullish about its future.

And, hey, people need to eat, right?

It’s kind of important for sustaining life on the planet, so the nice thing about the food processing industry is that there will always be demand for it.

So, investment winnings are not essential to life as food, but they make living that much more fulfilling. That’s why you might want to consider purchasing shares of Archers Daniels Midland.

And for more tasty recommendations like this, make sure to subscribe to the Green Zone Fortunes Hot List!