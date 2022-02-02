Even during crypto’s bleakest winter, the sun is starting to shine. DeFi is getting some support from unlikely allies like the states of Arizona and Wyoming!

Have you ever held onto a dream so tightly that you wound up losing what you had AND what you wanted all at the same time?

Every single day, people sacrifice all they have to chase a dream, only to lose those things that really hold value like friends and family.

Sometimes we throw it all away in pursuit of a dream that we can’t ever reach.

I have a friend that’s paid that price.

He went all-in on becoming the next Jeff Bezos–though, in all actuality he was selling things online before Bezos even thought of slinging books over the worldwide web.

He was a pioneer in eCommerce, and he reached a high level of success despite what naysayers told him.

However, after a few years, more competitors jumped into the market and, before you know it, he went from being one of the ONLY online sellers of sports supplements to just another one of many.

However, instead of pivoting and changing his business to adapt, he held onto the business model that brought him success, even when it started costing him money.

He was so sure his way was the RIGHT way that held on until he had to sell his house. The stress broke up his marriage and he lost touch with his friends. It was a bad time in his life.

And it was a striking reminder for the rest of us.

Don’t Give Up Hope… Not Yet

We’ve all heard stories like this, or we’ve lived through it ourselves.

It’s a story I’ve heard a million times, and I’m sure I’ll hear it a million more before I leave this earth.

And I’m sure there are a lot of people in the crypto market that feel this way right now.

They’re holding onto this crypto dream that’s supposed to end with them wealthy and happy…except lately that dream has turned into a nightmare they can’t escape.

DeFi across the board has taken a shellacking over the past few months…but that doesn’t necessarily mean we’re in dire straits. We just have to evolve with the times.

If you find yourself contemplating letting go because you don’t want to wind up like my friend, let this be a wake up call for you.

You shouldn’t give up hope just yet.

There are things afoot that are shining a light of hope in the deep dark night of the crypto world, and it could be the beginning of crypto’s rise to mainstream status.

What happened?

Well, it seems that lawmakers in two Western states, Wyoming and Arizona, are putting forth proposals that would allow them to accept tax payments in the form of digital currencies.

That’s right…

You heard it here first (I hope).

The Event The Crypto Market Has Been Waiting For

But yes, there are new proposals being circulated in these state legislatures (and others similar proposals like them around the United States) that will allow their citizens to pay their taxes in DeFi, and it’s the biggest step to making cryptos mainstream that we’ve ever seen.

Under the Arizona proposal, the state would take a page out of El Salvador’s book and recognize Bitcoin as legal tender. The Wyoming proposal–which is not limited to any specific cryptocurrency–would apply only to sales/use taxes.

While this doesn’t seem like anything groundbreaking to the outside observer, anybody that’s been following the crypto market knows how big of a deal this really is.

Just like we saw with the cannabis market, the moment states start accepting these digital currencies as legal tenders, it starts catching on like wildfire.

And these bills definitely have a chance of passing, especially in Wyoming. The state’s proposal is also backed by the Merchant Advisory Group, a trade group for retailers that includes giants such as Amazon, Walmart, and Home Depot.

For retailers, part of the appeal would be convenience, said Wyoming Rep. Ocean Andrew, the sponsor of the amendment, which would allow crypto tax payments to be made automatically via digital smart contracts.

However, there are some roadblocks.

Specifically, opponents of the amendments argue that if they displace national currencies with DeFi, it could undermine the ability of national governments and central banks to effectively regulate the economy.

That’s a discussion that needs to be had, yet that doesn’t mean that this isn’t GREAT news for cryptos as a whole.

This is the exact kind of news that we’ve been waiting for, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

We should all keep our eyes on these stories. The market’s response if just one of these laws passes would be GIGANTIC!

Fingers crossed…

Oh, and just an FYI, my buddy who lost his business and his marriage turned it all around with a different business venture and is sitting pretty in his new life.

Adapt and overcome, right?

“Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything.” – George Bernard Shaw