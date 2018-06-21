Bad Chart of the Day: Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

My team of traders tell me that Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE: APD) could hand investors a gain of more than 200% in the coming weeks.

The company, which provides atmospheric and process gases to various industries around the world, was trading in a simple wedge formation.

This is when the stock trades at lower highs and higher lows. You can clearly see this pattern on the chart below.

With this pattern, we knew a breakout was imminent, and just two days ago one happened.

You can see that the shares fell below the green trend line for support.

My traders tell me the stock should see at least a 10% drop from current prices based on how wide the wedge formation was.

To maximize your returns from this move, they recommend the August 17, 2018 $155 put option.

Investors could grab a more than 200% gain if Air Products and Chemicals share price takes a 10% plunge.