Like a building storm, a massive recession may be gathering on the horizon–and this is how a savvy investor can prepare for it!

When you live in Florida for long enough, you get a feeling about when the weather’s going to change.

Here in the Sunshine State, it could be cloudless in the morning, then a torrential downpour by lunch, then right back to cloudless again by 4 pm.

That’s the joys of living on a tropical peninsula.

However, there’s another reason Floridians like myself get a feel for the weather: we’ve had to deal with hurricanes our whole lives. When major storms blow in at the same time every single year, you learn to either take an interest in the weather or get caught with your pants down.

Given our state’s unique topography, Floridians get to watch storms roll in from the ocean on a regular basis. It’s beautiful and awe-inspiring to see.

You can sit on the beach and watch as the dark clouds make their way towards you. The moment you start feeling the drizzle, you have roughly five to ten minutes to get back to your car before you find yourself soaking wet or, in the case of a hurricane, facing a tidal surge.

After a while, you don’t need to wait to feel the first few little droplets to know when it’s time to move; you use your eyes, nose, and ears to predict when the storm will be on you.

It’s just something you learn to feel.

A Coming Financial Storm

The same can be said for the world of business.

There are a lot of people in the financial world that have this same kind of sense for changes in the economic atmosphere. They get a feel for whether we’re going to be facing an economic sunshower or a financial hurricane.

Right now, we’re starting to feel the droplets of a coming financial storm.

The two biggest factors have been how fast inflation has been on the rise and how slow the Federal Reserve Bank has been in lowering the interest rates.

These two factors coupled together are giving investors all around the world a bad feeling about the economic atmosphere.

Yet, as all Floridians know, there are always PLENTY of people just relaxing at the beach, even though they really have no idea as to what kind of storm they’re getting. Is it a sunshower? Is it a tropical storm? Worse than that?

And while nobody knows for absolute certain: there are plenty of signs that say we’re going to get hit with at least a Category 3 hurricane.

While some people are still playing volleyball in the sand, other people are preparing for the worst. As we say here in Florida during storm season, they’re “battening down the hatches”–and it may be prudent for us to do the same.

We need to find a safe harbor to ride out the storm–and in this case, that harbor is found in “real assets.”

What are real assets?

Real assets are any investment you can actually touch: oil, gold, cell phone towers, real estate, airlines, pipelines, and the like.

Time To Decide: Growth… Or Stability?

For the past decade or so, these kinds of investments have been left out in the cold while the world cozied up to the hot stocks of the era, those lucrative “financial assets” that returned all kinds of high profits (mostly tech stocks).

During economic downturns, people turn to what they can trust, and in dire financial times, you can really only trust tangible things. That’s why real assets are the go-to for investors during the worst financial times.

Now, there are plenty of ways to invest in real assets. You could simply do your research and find those individual stocks that fit into this category, or you can look up the best ETFs in individual sectors that bundle things together. The great part about ETFs is that they tend to bundle the most secure assets together under one umbrella.

The bad part is that they don’t tend to get those high price explosions that many individual stocks might get.

You trade stability for high growth–but don’t worry, that may be exactly what you need during an economic downturn.

Some good ones to check out would be:

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB) for metals…

Invesco DB Energy Fund (DBE) for energy…

FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) for natural resources…

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) for real estate…

And Global X US Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) for infrastructure.

And these are just some of the choices we’ve got.

All in all, the takeaway here is the fact that people in the know are preparing for a coming economic s**t storm–and if you’re not following their lead, guess who’s going to get covered in crap?

It won’t be the people that boarded up their finances and are safely secured behind real assets.

It’ll be those still playing beach volleyball while the first tiny turds start hitting the sand.

Which one do you want to be?

“Prepare while others are daydreaming.” – William Arthur Ward