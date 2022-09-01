Bauman Letter Model Portfolio
The Bauman Letter
Positions: 8 | Average Hold: 457 Days
Last Update: September 1, 2022
|Symbol
|Open
|Current
|Dividend Yield
|Yield on Cost
|Adjusted
Total Return
|Stop Price
|Action to take
|Sub Symbol
|Sub Open
|Sub Current
|Sub dividend
|Sub Yield
|Sub Return
|Sub Stop Price
|Sub Action to take
|
O Realty Income
|$70.41 06/14/2021
|$68.28
|4.31%
|4.22%
|2.16%
|$60.50
|Hold
ON ON Semiconductor Cor ...ON Semiconductor Corp.
|$25.47 01/23/2020
|$68.77
|170%
|$43.00
|Hold
TSM Taiwan Semiconductor ...Taiwan Semiconductor Co. Ltd.
|$40.96 08/12/2019
|$83.35
|2.31%
|4.51%
|116.36%
|$73.00
|Hold
TRTN.PD Triton International ...Triton International Ltd. Per'25 Preferred Series D
|$26.52 12/15/2020
|$24.40
|7.04%
|6.48%
|1.73%
|$22.00
|Hold
MRK Merck & Co.
|$73.15 09/13/2021
|$85.36
|3.19%
|3.77%
|20.41%
|$81.00
|Hold
AFG American Fincl G
|$143.65 05/11/2022
|$127.68
|1.75%
|1.56%
|-5.16%
|$110.00
|Hold
ETD Ethan Allen Intr
|$20.60 07/06/2022
|$23.77
|5.13%
|6.21%
|19.39%
|$20.00
|Hold
STEM Stem Inc.
|$16.37 05/25/2021
|$15.72
|-3.94%
|$5.50
|Hold
|
STEM Stem Inc.
STEM Stem Inc.
|
$24.92 05/25/2021
$7.81 03/15/2022
|
$15.72
$15.72
|
|
|
|
$5.50 $5.50
|