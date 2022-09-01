Can’t see the portfolio? Try the print preview

The Bauman Letter
Positions: 8 | Average Hold: 457 Days
Last Update: September 1, 2022
Symbol Open Current Dividend Yield Yield on Cost Adjusted
Total Return		 Stop Price Action to take Sub Symbol Sub Open Sub Current Sub dividend Sub Yield Sub Return Sub Stop Price Sub Action to take
O Realty Income
$70.41 06/14/2021 $68.28 4.31% 4.22% 2.16% $60.50 Hold
ON ON Semiconductor Cor ...ON Semiconductor Corp.
$25.47 01/23/2020 $68.77 170% $43.00 Hold
TSM Taiwan Semiconductor ...Taiwan Semiconductor Co. Ltd.
$40.96 08/12/2019 $83.35 2.31% 4.51% 116.36% $73.00 Hold
TRTN.PD Triton International ...Triton International Ltd. Per'25 Preferred Series D
$26.52 12/15/2020 $24.40 7.04% 6.48% 1.73% $22.00 Hold
MRK Merck & Co.
$73.15 09/13/2021 $85.36 3.19% 3.77% 20.41% $81.00 Hold
AFG American Fincl G
$143.65 05/11/2022 $127.68 1.75% 1.56% -5.16% $110.00 Hold
ETD Ethan Allen Intr
$20.60 07/06/2022 $23.77 5.13% 6.21% 19.39% $20.00 Hold
STEM Stem Inc.
$16.37 05/25/2021 $15.72 -3.94% $5.50 Hold
