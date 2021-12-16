Packaging and shipping: a lucrative business that too many consumers take for granted and too many investors ignore.

There are certain things we take for granted in life, but it’s about time we stopped and counted our blessings. All too often, we overlook things like clean air, shelter, water, and quality product packaging.

Yes, packaging. Think about it: most things you buy—unless, of course, they happen to be NFTs—require physical packaging of some kind.

It is an essential and lucrative business that too many consumers take for granted and too many investors ignore.

The packaging industry, like Rodney Dangerfield, can’t get no respect…no respect at all.

But packaging is absolutely critical to everyday life, particularly in our post-pandemic retail environment where people shop online. Think about that the next time you sip from your (usually controversial) Starbucks holiday cup (packaged and shipped from a cup-making facility), throw the cup into a trash bag (packaged inside a box of its own), and then go pick up your Amazon delivery (again…packaged).

Ah, yes…now you see how important the packaging people are to your life, don’t you?

Well, if all the gift-wrapping of the holiday season has you wanting to get in on the packaging industry too, you should consider buying shares of Berry Global Group.

The folks over at Berry Global are a global supplier of plastic packaging products sold mostly to consumer-oriented end markets.

Berry Global makes so many types of packaging that it’s almost impossible to not run into their products at some point.

If I rattle off a full list of their items, I risk sounding like the most boring rapper of all time…but here goes nothing.

Give me some beats, Mr. DJ.

Berry Global produces…

Agricultural film, bottles, cannabis solutions, closures, containers, drink cups, flexible packaging jars, lids, over caps, prescription bottles, sheeting, drop cloth, straws, stretch film, tapes, tubes, and shrink films!

Ok, those may have been the worst rap lyrics ever conceived. I’m no Eminem or Dr. Dre. But you get the point…Berry Global makes A LOT of packaging products.

And with the endless need for packaging millions of products daily around the globe, Berry is a good stock to bet on and add to your portfolio. The company did $13 billion in sales last year, so they got a good grip on how to beef up their bottom line and your stock earnings.

According to Zacks, “over the past month, current quarter estimates have risen from $1.08 per share to $1.38 per share, while current year estimates have risen from $6.28 per share to $7.40 per share,” on shares of Berry Global.

And most importantly, our Money and Markets Green Zone rating is “strong bullish” on Berry Global due to its low-volatility, low-valuation, and high-growth prospects.

Berry has been on a strong growth trajectory since September when shares were selling for $60, and as of this writing, shares are trading over $70 with plenty of room to continue to grow.

So, show the packaging people some love and go pack some shares of Berry Global in your portfolio…. see what I did there?

Yeah, bad pun. And until the next bad pun, happy investing!