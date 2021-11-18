President Joe Biden is expected to decide who to nominate to be the next Fed Chairman.

And the winner is…well, as of this writing, we still don’t know.

The list has been reportedly been narrowed down to two candidates: current Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and current Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard.

Or, as the Wall Street Journal editorial board named them, “Tweedledum and Tweedledee.”

Well, that isn’t very nice, is it?

Then again, it’s a tough life for a Fed Chairman. Someone is always mad at you…but it’s a job, and someone has to do it.

So, which one will get the rose…er, I mean the gavel from President Biden?

There are several challenges facing whichever appointee gets the nod as Biden’s Fed Chairman.

In addition to the Fed’s main objective of keeping inflation low and ensuring maximum employment, the Fed must also regulate the banking industry, which, after the dark days of the 2008 Financial crisis, has become a big deal.

There are even outstanding questions about how the Fed is going to tackle climate-related issues and the hot new agenda item: cryptocurrencies.

Coming to a bank near you…Fed Coin! Because hey, even the Fed wants a piece of that crypto action.

But where do Powell and Brainard stand on these issues?

Let’s take a look at our contenders. How would each of them hold up as Fed Chairman in our post-pandemic economy?

In the left corner, we have Lael Brainard. And in the right corner, we have Jerome Powell.

And the opening bell has rung. Let the fight commence!

The Fight For Fed Chairman

Monetary Policy

On Monetary policy, the two candidates haven’t been too far apart. Up until this point, the two have supported easy money, and Brainard has supported every monetary policy decision made by the Federal Open Market Committee.

However, Brainard has been keener to keep monetary easing until the labor market returns to normal.

In September, she said, “I see no reason employment should not reach levels as strong or stronger than before the pandemic,” she said in September.

Banking Regulation

Our two contestants differ glaringly on how to regulate large banks.

According to Yahoo Finance, Brainard has voted against several of the Powell-era rollbacks in bank rules.

She said, “I am concerned that we may be whittling away at that core resilience of our financial system.”

Brainard dissented on a “tailored approach to bank liquidity requirements and unsuccessfully advocated for temporarily raising bank capital requirements before the pandemic,” according to Yahoo.

Cryptocurrency

A trendy topic has become how the world’s central banks intend on regulating cryptocurrencies. There is even talk amongst the Fed brass of creating their own Fed coin.

I mean, if China has already done it, why not the US, right?

As of now, Powell is taking a non-committal approach to the idea and wants to study it further first.

On the other hand, Brainard appears to be more open to the idea given her past statements.

Whoever the next Fed Chairman is, this will be an important issue on the docket.

And there you have it, folks! The two most likely candidates to be the next Fed Chairman.

We will know soon who Biden picks as the winner in the great Fed battle royale… unless we see an unexpected plot twist and he picks someone else entirely.

I am looking at you, Larry Summers!

Check back with Money and Markets to see who won the Federal Reserve Challenge of 2021!