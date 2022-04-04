While certain experts gasp and clutch their pearls at dirty words like “stagflation,” one investing legend isn’t afraid to say it…and we need his advice to start preparing.

Raise your hand if you swear.

Rest assured, my hand is raised on this side of the screen.

I don’t swear like a sailor, but I’ve been known to drop a few f-bombs when the situation arises.

My girlfriend though…she swears like a drunken pirate.

Seriously, I’ve yet to hear her utter a sentence in which she didn’t drop some cuss word. I exaggerate… a little, but even though she’s fluent in both English and Spanish, you would think that profanity was her first language.

Did you know that there have been studies that show a correlation between cussing and higher intelligence?

Timothy Jay, a psychology professor at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, has been studying swearing for more than four decades, and his research indicates swearing is a sign of both intelligence and honesty.

So, if you raised your hand like I did…congratulations on being both smart and honest.

The ONLY time I don’t swear is when I’m around kids. That’s the line I don’t cross, and I do so voluntarily. Sometimes, I don’t know they’re there or I forget, but for the most part, I keep it clean.

The Dirtiest Word In Economics

Why am I talking about swearing?

Because today we’re going to talk about one of the dirtiest words in all of finance…

A word so horrible it can send economists running for hills.

And that word is “stagflation.”

Stagflation happens when inflation is high, economic growth is slow, and unemployment is high–and right now, everybody and their mother is telling us that even though we’re facing unprecedented economic times, we’re most likely safe from stagflation.

However, while many economists are saying this, there’s at least one investing icon that isn’t afraid to use this dirty, dirty term to discuss America’s future.

Pimco founder and investing legend Bill Gross weighed in on the matter recently, telling Yahoo Finance, “I don’t think 7% inflation or more, which we have now, is really our future. A lot of things will reverse like housing prices, oil prices, and used car prices. I think we’re looking at 4% to 5% inflation for the next several years. So that’s stagflation. But it’s not a stagflation of the early 80s.”

Yikes!

4% to 5% inflation for the next several years?

How many years are we talking here?

“Several” is a relative term, Bill. We need a hard number.

However, it’s hard to see where he’s wrong.

The housing market is already starting to cool down, oil prices seem to be heading south as well (though I don’t see car prices going down until the chip shortage is dealt with), and the Federal Reserve is already starting to chip away at inflation by hiking rates.

This last factor has sent interest rates up, which has many worried that a sharp economic slowdown could show up and lead to joblessness.

That being the case…it’s best to begin preparing now.

Surviving Stagflation: Here’s How

Regardless of whether it’s a bear market or stagflation, the investing strategy is still the same: asset based stocks are best.

Commodities are a godsend during times like these, and if we find ourselves facing stagflation, then investing in stocks that deal with gold, oil, and the like would be smart.

Another direction you may want to look is food.

Nutrien (NTR), a company that deals with food crops and related services may be the perfect direction for investors looking to protect your money.

Besides being the perfect stock to combat stagflation, the company’s StockPower rating is STRONG, coming in at whopping 90.

So, I’ll leave you with this…

Yes, we’re facing uncertain economic times–but that doesn’t mean we’re lost. We have ways to both survive and THRIVE…we just need to shift our focus.

There’s no need for fear; Just resolve.

Be resolved in the fact that we do have ways to make money regardless of the economic climate. You just need to know where to look.

And that’s what we’re here for.

“Swearing is an art form. You can express yourself much more exactly, much more succinctly, with properly used curse words.” – Coleman Young