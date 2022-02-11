It seems like the King (Kong?) of Cryptocurrencies is taking all the threats of regulation in stride, and Decentralized Finance is climbing once again.

What’s the saddest movie I’ve ever seen?

Glad you asked…

King Kong.

Don’t laugh. I’m serious. I saw the 1977 version in the movies as a four-year-old, and I wasn’t scared in the least…but I was a sobbing mess by the end.

Why? Because Kong was happy on his island. He didn’t try to fall in love with a beautiful blonde woman, he didn’t ask to get kidnapped and turned into a sideshow attraction, and he never should’ve been shot off the top of the Twin Towers.

But it happened all the same.

As he lay there dying on the street, photographers stood by snapping pictures of the grotesquery of it all, and in the theater, four-year-old Shawn sobbed his eyes out as his mother tried to console him.

I guess I was a sensitive kid.

That’s why I’m such a fan of the 2017 movie “Kong: Skull Island.” In that one, he gets his revenge on idiots trying to take him off his island.

The new Kong is WAY different from the 1977 version. This much, much bigger Kong is an unstoppable force of nature. He even went toe-to-toe with Godzilla in a 2021 follow-up! And even though he lost that fight (Godzilla has atomic breath, for Pete’s sake), he still had a good showing.

So…why am I talking about King Kong in a financial article? Well, because just as four-year-old me was devastated to see the downfall of Kong, adult me was devastated by the collapse of a modern-day Titan: Bitcoin, the undisputed king of crypto.

But just like Kong, despite taking a tragic tumble…the King can’t be kept down forever.

Bitcoin Reclaiming Its Crown

Bitcoin, in its own way, is becoming a force of nature too.

As of today (February 11, 2022), Bitcoin is adding gains again for a second straight day, trading above $45,000…

That means Bitcoin has been up for 6 of the past 7 days!

While this shouldn’t shock us, it is a little surprising given that regulators from around the world are working diligently to find a way to control Decentralized Finance. Governments are working to create some kind of global framework of rules and guidelines to keep cryptocurrencies under control.

The Financial Stability Board–a worldwide collection of regulators, central banks, and finance ministry officials–has been tasked to create those rules, and one senior official told Reuters that these policies could be just months away.

Normally, any talk about regulation negatively affects cryptos across the board, but even with the FSB researching ways to control crypto-assets, Bitcoin is moving along like Kong through the trees.

Why The Regulation?

That begs the question: why is there such a need for control?

Even though it goes against the very idea of cryptocurrency, why is it that regulators feel they need to come up with rules and policies?

Does it stem from a desire to protect the people?

Because if that’s the goal, then they don’t have to do a thing. The whole goal of Blockchain is to ensure that things are above board.

Sure, there are slip-ups here and there, but Blockchain is one of the most secure ways to protect your money…aside from putting it inside an FDIC-insured bank.

But, even then, you’re only insured up to $100,000, and that money barely grows!

Put that same $100K into the right crypto and you could watch your money multiply multiple times over–though that also brings the risk of it losing value.

You have to weigh your options, but regulation isn’t as necessary as they’re making it out to be. We all know what their true aim is: control.

They want to be able to control the prices and usage…but as we said, that goes against the very nature of technology.

Some things were just created to be FREE from control…

Free from regulations…

Free to roam the jungles of their home island while they look for gigantic bananas to eat.

Hopefully, regulators start to see the futility of their endeavor and realize that the power to control DeFi is already there.

It’s in the hands of the people…which is where it belongs.

“Oh, no, it wasn’t the airplanes. It was Beauty that killed the Beast.” – Carl Denham, King Kong