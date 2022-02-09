During times of economic crisis, popular tech stocks fall out of favor with investors and stable dividend stocks take over. Here are some of the best options on the market today.

The era of the boring companies is upon us.

These previously-meh companies haven’t been popular with investors over the past several years thanks to the cool kids in Silicon Valley and other tech companies winning the favor of investors. (Although it’s ironic that the geeky tech people are considered cool these days.)

But its time for the companies that some considered lame to have their moment under the spotlight once again. Thanks to the tough year that tech stocks have had on the NASDAQ and S&P 500, non-tech companies are primed to provide investment winnings to investors thanks to dividends.

That’s right, companies that pay stockholders a percentage for the shares they own give investors a good reason to put money into those companies during a volatile market and rising interest rates. (Thanks, Federal Reserve!)

Businesses that are in the bank, oil, and telecom industries are paying shareholders cash, and they deserve consideration from you, fellow Money Movers, during this volatile year on the NASDAQ and S&P.

The Wall Street Journal reported the following:

“Through Feb. 4, the S&P 500 High Yield Dividend Index—made up of the S&P 500’s top 80 dividend-paying companies—was up 2.1% including dividends, compared with a negative total return of 5.5% for the broad benchmark through Friday. The average dividend-paying stock in the S&P 500 rose by 6.6 percentage points more than nonpayers in January, the biggest margin favoring payers in 17 years, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.”

Another key factor in the rise in demand for dividend-paying stocks is expected inflation in the future. The adjusted future inflation interest rates on bond yields have fallen below the yields in the dividends.

For example, expected future inflation-adjusted bonds are averaging a return of -0.5%, which means that companies with positive dividends are clearly a better investment than those bonds at this point.

Duh! It doesn’t take a math genius to solve this mathematical problem.

So, now that we have settled that dividend stocks are the way to go, you might be wondering to yourself, “which dividend stocks are worth buying?”

Good question, Money Movers. You once again have proven your inquisitive nature.

With high energy prices come annoyingly high prices at the pump, but these price increases also provide investing opportunities.

Exxon Mobile and Chevron (both of which I previously wrote about. You can read that HERE) are both offering dividends of 4.2% and 3.8%. respectively.

So, yay for energy stock dividends and boo for high gas prices!

If sugary pops…I mean sodas, are your thing (I am from the Midwest and we still call it pop up there), than you may consider PepsiCo Inc. for your dividend winnings. Pepsi offers a 2.5% dividend, and you don’t even have to try the Pepsi challenge.

The next option is really one to call home about.

“Can you hear me now?”

A rhetorical question, of course, but some of you might remember the popular Verizon commercial where that question is uttered.

Verizon is offering dividends that could leave you happy for a change instead of being frustrated by terrible cell service.

Not that anyone calls each other any more thanks to the rise of texting. I’m looking at you Gen Z!

And now for the controversial dividend stocks.

Cigarettes might be awful for your lungs, but they could bring you dividend returns if you purchase shares of cigarette-makers Phillip Morris International Inc. and Altria Group Inc., which are offering dividend yields of 7% and 4.7% respectively.

And there you have it, fellow Money Movers. These are dividend stocks worth considering given the market turmoil right now.

They may not be flashy as tech stocks, but they may be just what your portfolio needs for the moment until tech stocks completely recover.