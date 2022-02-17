It is that time of the week when we drop one stock from our weekly Green Zone rating hotlist. This time, we’ve got one so hot you might need to let it cool for a bit before you dig in!

Every week, our Money & Markets team puts together a weekly hotlist for the Green Zone Fortunes service, consisting of the top-ten rated stocks as derived from the Green Zone rating system.

The Money Moves team can only touch on so many of those stocks while we work to get the rest of our quality content out to you.

I mean if you don’t want to make money, that’s your prerogative. But I am going to assume that you do if you are reading this fine financial newsletter.

Let's dive into this week's Money Moves pick from the hotlist.

This stock is bearish. But fear not, my friends, this isn’t a bear in the negative sense, but rather in the literal one.

The hotlist stock for this week is Build-a-Bear Workshop (BBW).

That’s right, the loveable place in the mall where you take children to make their very own teddy bears is also churning out profits for the adults as well.

Build-a-Bear has been a hot stock lately and as of this writing has gained 14.5% over the past month with plenty of room to grow. As of this writing, the stock is going for less than $25 a share, and many experts believe it is undervalued.

Investors are eagerly awaiting the company’s next earnings report. The guys over at Zacks are projecting earnings of $0.92 per share and net sales of $129.99 million, which are increases of 95.74% and 38.67% from a year ago.

But I despise earnings projections because if projections are missed, Wall Street loses its everlovin’ mind and the stock falls. But those are the facts, so do with these projections what you will.

But most importantly, our Green Zone rating is “strong bullish” and not “strong bearish” on Build-a-Bear. (See what I did there?)

