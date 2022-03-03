Inflation is digging its claws into every business, and not even the fast-food industry is safe. One of the biggest names just made a HUGE change.

Fast food…

While I don’t think it was a uniquely American innovation, the idea of hot-food-now has become synonymous with the United States, sitting up there with staples like baseball, mom, and apple pie.

Do I like fast food?

Yes… and no.

I’m a Gen-Xer. I was raised on fast food while my two working parents slaved away at their jobs, too tired to come home after 8-10 hours “working for the man” to cook dinner for our small family.

The majority of the time, my mom sucked it up and made something for dinner after working her job as a property appraiser, but there were plenty of nights where she would just grab something for us to eat.

Sometimes it would be pizza (which I actually HATED as a kid…don’t judge me), sometimes subs, and sometimes it would be the fast food that a young kid like myself was indoctrinated to love.

Indoctrinated?

Yes! I remember my FIRST McDonalds’ Happy Meal. I was five years old, and my first toy was a little rubber eraser shaped like a robot. I took him to my kindergarten class the next day to the “oohs” and “ahhs” of my fellow classmates.

From then on, I was obsessed. It wasn’t the food itself; it was the toys, too. Over time, though, as I got older, the toys disappeared–but even to this day, I get that same “rush” when buying a Mcdonald’s meal.

How weird is that?

Anyway, I digress…

It’s the fast food of today that’s relevant to this discussion.

A Change Is Gonna Come

Normally, in times of financial uncertainty, discount goods tend to do pretty well.

During the recession after the 2008 crash, companies like McDonald’s (MCD), Walmart (WMT), and other “cheaper” brands were able to churn out profits, as their items were affordable to households that were feeling the economic crunch.

It makes sense, right?

But 2008 was a long time ago, and the economic atmosphere that we experienced then is vastly different from what we’re experiencing now.

We’re not having to deal with a housing or banking collapse–and that’s a good thing–but inflation is gripping our economy hard, creating a whole host of different problems. In light of inflation like this, even the discount companies can’t deal with it without having to make some changes.

Burger King, one of the icons of the fast-food industry, is one of the first brands being forced to make some changes–and it’s sure to upset some of their customers.

The first of the two major changes they’re making is giving customers LESS food for the same amount of money. BK’s 10-piece chicken nugget meal will now be reduced to an 8-piece chicken nugget meal–with no change in price.

While that may seem a little petty, those two nuggets per order add up fast. Franchises will be able to serve five customers nuggets for the same price, with the same amount of food, that they used to serve four.

This isn’t too crazy of a move, but it’s one that some customers will hate–although most will likely get used to it over time.

Less For Same: Is Burger King Taking A Gamble?

However, there’s another change coming that is sure to really put a damper on Burger King customers’ smiles, and it involves their value menu.

Burger King is the Home of the Whopper. It’s the chain’s signature sandwich, and the brand built its name with this rather large hamburger.

That being the case, the Whopper has been a staple of their value menu since they created it–but that’s about to change.

According to Daniel Accordino, CEO of Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST), Burger King’s BIGGEST franchisee, the Whopper will now be a full-priced sandwich.

In a recent statement, Accordino said, “The Whopper, the brand’s most popular product by a wide margin, has also been removed as a core discount item and is no longer available on the 2 for $6 or 2 for $5 promotions. We believe this to be one of the most impactful initiatives underway.”

And by “impactful ways” he means “impactful ways to save store profitability”.

Now, as we’ve stated many times, there’s nothing wrong with profiting. That should be the name of the game if you’re in business.

But implementing these changes now, when it seems that people will be needing these savings most, may do more harm than good.

People already struggling elsewhere might be turned off by a brand that’s willing to put a few cents profit over serving customers at the end of the day.

And that’s NOT good. Burger King can use all the help it can get.

The company that owns the Burger King brand–Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)–has been on a downward trend over the last year.

Additionally, their StockPower rating is in the “bearish” range. Here, look at QSR’s chart:

So, maybe now isn’t the best time for The BK Lounge (as we used to call it) to put the burden of inflation back on the customers.

I understand the importance of profiting, but if it comes at the cost of your reputation and business…is it really worth it?

We’ll see how this all plays out for the brand, but I’m not keeping my hopes up.

For now, Mcdonald’s can probably rest easy knowing the King isn’t looking to take over their Golden Arched kingdom.

Though, a fight between the King and the Clown would be fun to watch…

“Success is always a matter of some luck and timing.” – Kathleen Kennedy