Goldman Sachs reported good earnings, good profit, low debt, good credit rating, and good growth…but jumpy investors are dumping stock anyway.

Human psychology is a funny thing. Nowhere is this truer than in observing the fluctuations of the stock market.

The month of January 2022 has been crazy on Wall Street! Ups and downs, over and outs, record highs, and record lows. Oh, and don’t even get me started on tech stocks losses on the NASDAQ…we don’t have enough time for that discussion today.

And that doesn’t even include all the incessant Fed talk about raising interest rates…because apparently, every decision in finance hinges on a missing comma or semi-colon in a Fed statement or what Jerome Powell had for breakfast.

But what is most puzzling to me is how good stocks get dragged down through of no fault of their own. Just because there is bad news in other areas of the market doesn’t mean the financial fundamentals of a successful company have changed.

Exhibit A: Goldman Sachs.

The financial investment bank reported good earnings, good profit, low debt, good credit rating, and good growth.

However, on the day Goldman reported their earnings, shares tanked 7%.

Um…what?

See what I mean? There doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason why shares of Goldman should have fallen.

Well, according to some investors, they were disappointed that their high earnings weren’t higher! Instead of reporting an estimated trading revenue of $4.2 billion, Goldman reported trading revenue of only $4 billion. That’s right, only $4 billion! Well, we’d better roll out the U-Haul’s because clearly Goldman is going out of business.

The stock also went down because compensation was higher for executives than expected, which seems an odd basis on which to sell a stock, because common sense would dictate that compensating employees for good performance is better than cutting their pay for bad performance.

Now that seems ridiculous.

Well, fortunately, our weekly Green Zone stock hotlist recommends purchasing shares of Goldman Sachs. It is simply illogical to not purchase shares of a company just because some brainiac statistician got his estimate for trading revenue wrong and Goldman had the gall to pay their good employees more for a good performance.

If you would like our top-ten Green Zone rating hot stocks sent to you every Wednesday, sign up here. That way you don’t have to be persuaded by the blowhards on Wall Street who are upset that their precious little earnings forecast wasn’t correct. We offer sound investment advice that doesn’t hinge on the whims of some econometric forecast misfire.

According to Seeking Alpha, “Since 2017, GS Total Revenues are up 83%, Net Income is up 405%, Diluted Earnings per Share are up 560%, and Net Interest Income is up 121%. You aren’t going to find too many major companies with performance as solid as that – and with much of it during the pandemic.”

The company is performing strong, has been for several years, and is poised to do so the rest of the year.

Seems like a smart buy to me to buy the dip. Anything else would be… well, illogical.