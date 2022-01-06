For the past 37 years, Byron Wien, investment icon and head private of equity group Blackstone, has made some incredibly accurate predictions. Here’s his latest one…

Before you tune out because I’m talking about more predictions for 2022 let me plead my case for why you’ll want to listen to what Byron Wien has to say.

If you’ve never heard of Byron Wien, you’re either new to investing or you’ve been living under a rock for the past 40 years, because Wien is a legend in the business.

Before he became the vice-chairman of Blackstone (a position he’s held since 2009) he was previously the chief US investment strategist at Morgan Stanley…and he was VERY good at his job.

For the past 37 years, Wien has been making a list of the top ten surprises that he believes will happen in the coming year, and for the past 13 years, he’s made his yearly predictions alongside Blackstone chief investment strategist Joe Zidle. Now, these “surprises” are events that have a better than 50% chance of happening…and while they don’t hit 100%, they’re still largely accurate with what they say, often coming in over 60% correct.

In 2021, they seemed dead-on in predicting the direction of major assets, and it’s something that EVERY investor should pay attention to when charting their financial year.

Again, keep in mind that this surprise list isn’t full-on prophetic. There is a lot of room for error…but even if half of what they say is right, wouldn’t it be worth a little bit of your time to get a leg up on the rest of the market?

I absolutely believe this is worth your time because I found it to be worth mine, and I am VERY stingy with what I spend my time on.

Wein’s Ten “Surprises” List

“The combination of strong earnings clashes with rising interest rates, resulting in the S&P 500 making no progress in 2022. Value outperforms growth. High volatility continues and there is a correction that approaches, but does not exceed, 20%.

While the prices of some commodities decline, wages and rents continue to rise and the Consumer Price Index and other widely followed measures of inflation increase by 4.5% for the year. Declines in prices of transportation and energy encourage the die-hard proponents of the view that inflation is “transitory,” but persistent inflation becomes the dominant theme.

The bond market begins to respond to rising inflation and tapering by the Federal Reserve, and the yield on the 10-year Treasury rises to 2.75%. The Fed completes its tapering and raises rates four times in 2022.

In spite of the Omicron variant, group meetings and convention gatherings return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year. While Covid remains a problem throughout both the developed and the less-developed world, normal conditions are largely restored in the US. People spend three to four a days a week in offices and return to theaters, concerts, and sports arenas en masse.

Chinese policymakers respond to recent turmoil in the country’s property markets by curbing speculative investment in housing. As a result, there is more capital from Chinese households that needs to be invested. A major asset management industry begins to flourish in China, creating opportunities for Western companies.

The price of gold rallies by 20% to a new record high. Despite strong growth in the US, investors seek the perceived safety and inflation hedge of gold amidst rising prices and volatility. Gold reclaims its title as a haven for newly minted billionaires, even as cryptocurrencies continue to gain market share.

While the major oil-producing countries conclude that high oil prices are speeding up the implementation of alternative energy programs and allowing US shale producers to become profitable again, these countries can’t increase production enough to meet demand. The price of West Texas crude confounds forward curves and analyst forecasts when it rises above $100 per barrel.

Suddenly, the nuclear alternative for power generation enters the arena. Enough safety measures have been developed to reduce fears about its dangers, and the viability of nuclear power is widely acknowledged. A major nuclear site is approved for development in the Midwest of the United States. Fusion technology emerges as a possible future source of energy.

ESG evolves beyond corporate policy statements. Government agencies develop and enforce new regulatory standards that require public companies in the US to publish information documenting progress on various metrics deemed critical in the new era. Federal Reserve governors spearhead implementation of stress tests to assess financial institutions’ vulnerability to climate change scenarios.

In a setback to its green energy program, the United States finds it cannot buy enough lithium batteries to power the electric vehicles planned for production. China controls the lithium market, as well as the markets for the cobalt and nickel used in making the transmission rods, and it opts to reserve most of the supply of these commodities for domestic use.”

Well, there you have it…

There are a LOT of gems found in these – and again, even if they’re half right on these “surprises,” that’s a lot of information with which to arm ourselves.

It’s hard to hit on one point in particular, but I do like the fact that Wien feels that cryptocurrencies will continue to gain market share. I’ve predicted that cryptos are the future of finance and business, so it’ nice to see that I’m not crazy.

That and the heavy lean towards commodities are two things that I’m going to pay a LOT of attention to.

I’ll let you know if my paranoia was right.

“The best way to predict the future is to create it.” – Peter Drucker