When the government of Canada began to freeze the assets of trucker convoy-supporting citizens, they unwittingly made the case for crypto.

Wow…

Who’d have thought that we would see major political unrest in Canada of all places? And who could’ve predicted that political unrest would show us why we need decentralized finance?

Honestly, if we were going to predict which world governments were most likely to start freezing the financial assets of their own citizens…would Canada have even made the list?

Maybe they’d appear at the bottom, if at all, but there’s no way that I ever would have thought that Canada would be the FIRST Western nation to seize citizens’ financial assets over political unrest.

No way.

They’re too nice!

Have you ever been to Canada?

The whole stereotype about Canadians being nice and polite isn’t just a funny joke; in my experience, it’s absolutely true.

In fact, I even found that true in Quebec, the province that’s notoriously ruder than the rest of the country.

So, given how pleasant Canadians typically are, the government’s recent actions have people acting decidedly un-Canadian.

Spearheaded by hundreds upon hundreds of truckers, an ongoing protest against COVID restrictions and government overreach in general has overtaken the streets of Ottowa, Canada for more than two weeks now. The protest has drawn massive crowds of citizens from across Canada, and has also pulled in financial support from around the world.

In an effort to end the incessantly-honking blockade, the Canadian government has been attempting to arrest demonstrators, tracking down those not yet identified, and working to cut off the trucker convoy’s financial support by freezing the assets of donors and participants.

But in the process…they accidentally proved why Decentralized Finance is so necessary.

Canada Helps Crypto In The Best Way

Unlike the Canadian dollar–or any other denomination of currency– the government can’t touch an unhosted cryptowallet.

So while certain banking chains and even a few crypto platforms were willing to help with Trudeau’s crackdown, the inherent independence of crypto made that task much more difficult.

What’s even better is that there are other crypto exchanges flat out telling the Canadian court system, in no uncertain terms, to go kick rocks.

Bitcoin wallet Nunchuk.io is pushing back against an order from the Ontario Superior Court demanding the cryptoplatform freeze and disclose information on digital assets sent to anti-vaccine mandate protesters.

And Nunchuk’s response is PRICELESS.

In a response on Twitter, the wallet platform said:

“We do not collect any user identification information beyond email addresses. We also do not hold any keys. There: We cannot ‘freeze’ our users’ assets; We cannot ‘prevent’ them from being moved; We do not have knowledge of ‘the existence, nature, value and location’ of our users’ assets. This is by design. Please look up how self custody and private keys work. When the Canadian dollar becomes worthless, we will be here to serve you, too.”

Yesterday, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice sent us a Mareva Injunction, ordering us to freeze and disclose information about the assets involved in the #FreedomConvoy2022 movement. Here is our official response. pic.twitter.com/iuxliXhN5y — nunchuk_io (@nunchuk_io) February 19, 2022

How epic is that?

Finding The Good In The Bad

Sure, crypto, like any system, could be exploited for nefarious activities, but the bottom line is that when you invest in cryptocurrency, your money stays your money. It can’t be touched by governments looking to freeze or confiscate it based on your political beliefs, and that’s a type of freedom that’s all too hard to come by.

Of course, Canada is getting around this by calling those in the Freedom Convoy “terrorists”…but we know the truth.

This is the biggest commercial for the hyper-adoption of cryptocurrency that we’ve seen yet, and it was all made possible because a group of truckers didn’t want to comply with a vaccine mandate.

What’s amazing is that even with news like this, crypto is trading down right now.

However, that’s expected with imminent rate hikes, tax season, and regulation talk coupled with the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. These are the ideal conditions for a weak crypto market.

There’s a lot of dust in the air that people are waiting to settle, but make no mistake: this is a BIG deal for the crypto market, and it will go a long way into making it more accepted by the mainstream.

We may not feel it immediately, but trust me, this will be one of those times that we’ll look back on and remember as the moment when everything changed.

Thanks, Canada!

“My idea of freedom is that we should protect the rights of people to believe what their conscience dictates, but fight equally hard to protect people from having the beliefs of others imposed upon them.” – Justin Trudeau