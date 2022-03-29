One of the most prominent US investors has just made a somewhat controversial shift in her EV strategy. Will it wind up paying off?

I hate to admit this…but I don’t read as much as I used to.

As somebody that has both a full-time job and their own business, I simply just don’t have as much free time as I used to.

I could make time, of course, but after days spent scouring the internet for financial news, when I get home at night, the last thing I want to do is read more.

But that doesn’t mean that I don’t get my literary fix. I’ve taken to listening to audiobooks a LOT over the past few years.

Mostly fiction, as I’m an avid horror fan, but lately I’ve been getting into non-fiction and autobiographies.

Recently, I absolutely TORE through Pipe Dreams, pro-surfer Kelly Slater’s 2003 autobiography in which he details his life up until that time.

I think every surfer–or anybody else that is an active competitor in a sport–should read or listen to the book. It had a lot of good insight from one of the greatest athletes in the history of sports who, at 50, is STILL competing (and WINNING) today.

However, when that ended, I needed something new. On the advice of a friend, I got into Matthew McConaughey’s Greenlights, and I have to say, I’m pleasantly surprised.

Sure, there are a lot of the McConaughey-esque quips, but there’s also some valuable insight in there.

One of the most poignant quotes, however, is one that I thought applied to our investing world as much as it does to life:

“In this life or the next, what goes down will come up. It’s a matter of how we see the challenge in front of us and how we engage with it. Persist, pivot, or concede. It’s up to us, our choice every time.”

Persist…Pivot…or Concede

Applying this attitude towards investing just makes sense, doesn’t it?

Those are our choices when we’re holding any stock or following any stock trading strategy, right?

Those that can best adapt to different market conditions are those that survive and thrive (again… Darwinism at work).

Warren Buffett has made a career with his contrarian shifts in trading, and it’s rubbed off on his contemporaries and those that have come up in his shadow.

Cathie Wood is one of those that came up in the wake of Buffett’s generation–and she learned a thing or two from the Oracle of Omaha. That’s what helped her make her brainchild Ark Invest one of the most successful money management firms in the world.

Last week, she once again displayed this ability to pivot when she made a move that some experts may find controversial.

On Friday, through Ark, Wood sold some of her position in EV giant Tesla (TSLA), even as shares of the company are on the rise again…

Some may question the move because her timing seems to be off. =

Wood’s Controversial Move

What makes the move even MORE controversial is the fact that Ark used some of those funds to buy into Chinese EV maker Nio (NIO), even though the company lost a whopping $340 million last quarter.

Now, it’s important to note that analysts have Nio’s price target at $47, more than DOUBLE the $21-and-change where it’s sitting now.

But other than breaking their delivery record for Q4, there’s really not much more going for Nio other than the fact that they’re manufactured by a Chinese government-backed company.

However, maybe there’s something that Wood sees that we don’t.

Maybe it’s a smart move… or maybe not.

When I recently wrote about Nio, it looked like one of those stocks that you wouldn’t want to touch (read that article here).

But here we are, talking about how one of the biggest management firms on Wall Street is slapping down some greenbacks for a large position in the company.

The investing world is a strange place to live…

But at least it’s interesting.

“In a world driven by disruption, make sure you’re on the right side of change.” – Cathie Wood