Charlie Munger, the other half of the dynamic duo that runs the uber-successful Berkshire Hathaway, ditches Buffett for a moment to make his own prediction.

I know what you’re going to say without you even saying it…

“Shawn, what is your obsession with the whole Berkshire/Buffett/Munger thing? Why do you talk about them so much?”

And to you, I say “Why don’t you talk about them MORE?”

The simple fact is that these multi-billionaires are multi-billionaires for a reason.

They’ve been at the forefront of almost every market explosion before it happens, and they’ve been able to survive some of the bleakest days in Wall Street’s storied and bloody history.

Why wouldn’t I talk about them?

Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger may be in their 90s, but these guys tend to have their fingers on the pulse of the money-making world. To ignore what they say is to put yourself in financial peril.

I won’t do that…not to myself, and definitely not to you.

So, when either of these two men talks, I do my best to listen.

Forget that E.F. Hutton guy. These two will always have my ear.

Charlie Munger Talks… We Listen

That being the case, when Charlie Munger talks about the unbelievable and volatile market that may be heading our way, I pay keen attention to what he says.

Unlike Buffett, Munger doesn’t mince his words, and here’s what he had to say about the future of our financial market.

While speaking at Hearts & Minds Investment Leaders Conference, Munger told the crowd that he thinks the market that we’re operating in today is “even crazier than the dot-com era.”

Crazier than the dot-com era?

If any of you remember, that time was nuts. Websites with absolutely NOTHING behind them became Wall Street darlings—and when all was said and done, it left a LOT of people high and dry.

While the lending practices of the early oughts were the catalyst to the 2008 crash, the dot-com craze definitely played a role in the whole debacle as well.

This distaste for tech’s seemingly out-of-control growth is something Munger verbalized, saying, “I just can’t stand participating in these insane booms. There’s no great company that can’t be turned into a bad investment just by raising the price.”

Of course, being a traditionalist, Munger poo-pooed cryptos and praised China’s expulsion of the technology from their country, stating that he wished blockchain technology “had never been invented.”

However, the simple fact of the matter is that Charlie Munger is always a contrarian, and he may change his tune on crypto once the price starts dropping.

But being a contrarian myself, I can see his point, and I understand that a lot of people are feeling the crypto crunch yet don’t want to invest in an overvalued market.

So, taking a page out of Berkshire Hathaway’s book, why not find a couple of plays that can float us till all the dust settles on the uncertainty of the future?

Contrarian Plays For The Prepared Investor

Maybe the key is to look for a few bears that could QUICKLY reverse course once the rates start rising.

I can think of two industries that will ALWAYS be around as long as humans survive: credit cards and communications.

For example, AT&T (T) is scoring VERY low on the Green Zone Fortunes rating scale (see their score HERE).

They’ve had some big misses in 2021. However, the company has divested some of its smaller businesses, sold off a portion of its real estate, and sold 30% of DirecTV in order to streamline operations and free up tons of capital for 5G expansion, which could pay off in the long run.

Once the rates start climbing, look for bearish AT&T to make a bit of a rebound.

Speaking of rebounds, another company that GZF is bearish on is Mastercard Service (MA) (see their score HERE).

However, they do have a few things going for them, namely the uncertain economic climate.

Non-transitory inflation means that Mastercard’s 1 billion customers are paying more than they have in 40 years and we should see an uptick in credit card spending across the board.

While this isn’t great for Mastercard’s customers, this could be good for investors once Jerome Powell decides to pull the trigger on rate hikes.

These two plays are DIRECTLY out of the Berkshire Hathaway contrarian investing handbook…

Not that I’ve seen them recommend these companies, but the bottom line is that it fits the mold for how these guys think.

Of course, I may be wrong, so take this with a grain of salt…but it would be nice to catch these guys on the rebound, wouldn’t it?

Again, neither Charlie Munger nor Warren Buffett knows it all—but they know a lot, and always being prepared works for more than just the Boy Scouts.

But mark my words: start thinking like them and you’ll be a better investor for it.

“Opportunity comes to the prepared mind.” – Charlie Munger