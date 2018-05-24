Direxion Daily Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEArca: EDC) is an emerging market ETF that seeks to return 300% of the daily investment results of the MSCI Emerging Market Index.

So if the MSCI Emerging Market Index goes up 1%, the EDC seeks a return of 3%.

Unfortunately for anyone holding the EDC, it just triggered a death cross.

This is when its 50-day moving average crosses below its 200-day moving average.

That means the stock is likely to move lower in the coming days and weeks.

Historically, the EDC has formed a death cross 11 times since December 2008.

Five of those times the stock declined an average of 16%.

It’s very likely another double-digit decline is on the way.

Recent warnings from money managers and economists foresee a breakdown in emerging markets.

Nobel prize-winning economist Paul Krugman is among those sounding the alarms.

Krugman recently stated via Twitter: “So it’s become at least possible to envision a classic 1997-98 style self-reinforcing crisis: emerging market currency falls, causing corporate debt to blow up, causing stress on the economy, causing further fall in the currency…”

The timing looks right to go short the EDC with put options. Just be careful, with the 3x leverage of this particular stock, it could quickly snap back higher. Only risk investing capital that you are willing to lose.