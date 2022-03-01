Between inflation, supply chain problems, and war in Ukraine, oil companies like Chevron are raking in profits…and so can investors.

So, gas prices are high. This is a Captain Obvious-worthy quote, I know.

With the war in Ukraine disrupting the Russian oil market, things are going to get worse before they get better.

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but those are the facts, Jack.

Unless real-life Bond villain Vladimir Putin changes his mind and pulls his forces back from Ukraine—which is highly unlikely— oil and gas prices are going to remain high.

As of this writing, the US oil benchmark jumped to $106.29 a barrel and the international Brent crude benchmark climbed to $107.

But don’t worry, gang, the International Energy Agency has announced that they are going to release 60 million barrels of oil…which amounts to a six-day supply.

Wow! Thanks, guys!

This is what happens when you don’t produce enough of your own oil. A foreign dictator gets you over a barrel (pun intended) for supplies of a commodity.

But I will go no further with my opinions on U.S. energy production. This is a financial publication (and a mighty fine one at that, if I say so myself), so we’ll put aside politics and discuss the numbers as they are.

But with these high oil prices comes a slew of new buying opportunities for investors.

So hooray for investing opportunities, boo to high gas prices!

Chevron is one such company that offers a great buying option in these dark times.

At its annual investor day on Tuesday—which sounds like one heck of a fun party— Chevron announced that it expected to continue to improve cost efficiency and deliver higher returns.

But the big news from Tuesday’s party…er, I mean investor meeting…was that Chevron was planning on buying back up to $10 billion in stock, which is a good sign that the company expects to continue to grow revenue and profits.

And as of this writing, Chevron stock is killing it. Shares for the oil giant are up 40% across the past year relative to a 12% increase in the S&P 500.

And most importantly, as always, our super-duper Green Zone Fortunes rating system is “strong bullish” on shares of Chevron, which means we expect the stock to grow 3x over the next 12 months.

(Insert green zone rating here)

So, don’t fret about the market being down lately. There are always good buys even when it appears that all is lost. You just have to know where to look.

And thanks to our Green Zone Fortunes rating system, you know where to go.

To learn more about Green Zone Fortunes and to sign up, click here. You will be glad you did.