A round of applause for Chipotle after the successful rollout of Chipotlanes, a new restaurant feature that sent stocks skyrocketing!

Everyone’s favorite low-cost, high-quality Mexican grille reported strong earnings this week that beat Wall Street’s expectations.

I am of course referring to Chipotle.

According to Yahoo Finance, Chipotle reported Q4 revenue of $2 billion, adjusted earnings per share of %5.58, and same-store sales increase of 15.2%

Slow clap for Chipotle. Bravocado!

The company also noted that 42% of sales came from digital services like their online app and the new “Chipotlanes” feature.

And if you’re asking yourself “what the heck is a Chipotlane?”…

No, Chipotlanes aren’t Chipotle’s version of a bowling alley. It’s a new feature the chain has implemented, introducing a drive-thru or walk-up lane where people who have ordered their food digitally can claim their bounty of Mexican food goodness.

If your local Chipotle doesn’t have a Chipotlane, they likely will soon. 80% of new store locations are constructed with a Chipotlane. So you have that to look forward to my, burrito-loving friends!

Chipotle has benefited immensely from its digital rewards program that allows users to rack up points each time they place an order.

Chipotle’s rewards program is similar to Starbuck’s rewards program, except Starbucks requires you to load money or gift cards into the app before purchasing so the customer has a balance.

That is genius! Starbucks reported that there is currently $2 billion in unspent account balance sitting in their customer’s rewards account.

So it acts like an interest-free bank and the money sits there so Starbucks has already increased revenue before the customer has placed their order.

But this article isn’t about Starbucks, it’s about Chipotle, and I don’t want to make Chipotle jealous, so I will now return to our regularly scheduled programming.

It was not only a strong quarter for Chipotle, but it was also a strong year.

Yahoo Finance reported, “In the full fiscal year of 2021, Chipotle’s total revenue increased 26.1% to $7.5 billion. While same-store sales increased 19.3%, digital sales soared 24.7% and accounted for 45.6% of sales in all.”

Yahoo further added, “The COVID-19 era trend of app-based ordering allowed the chain to up its forecast for new restaurants, saying there can be ‘at least’ 7,000 in North America, up from the prior target of 6,000.”

All this positive news has led to a surge in shares of Chipotle, and as of this writing, company stock is trading at just under $1,600.

Yes, you read that right!

Chipotle isn’t a tech stock, so that is impressive!

And there you have it. You might be on your way to your Chipotlane as we speak, and if so, you might want to consider buying shares of Chipotle along the way.

Maybe with your new profits, you can afford that extra surcharge to add guac…