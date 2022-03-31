The banking behemoth Citi Group is bullish on the Metaverse, according to a new research report.

Citi thinks that the Metaverse could eventually become an $8 trillion-to-$13 trillion market by 2030.

According to Barron’s, Goldman Sachs also is bullish on the Metaverse. Barron’s reported, “In research published in December, Goldman Sachs put a $12.5 trillion number on the space, in a bullish outlook that assumed one-third of the digital economy shifts into virtual worlds and then expands by 25%.”

And for those who still aren’t sure what the heck the Metaverse is, you are not alone. Even people in the industry can’t pinpoint one definition of what it is.

It seems like an important detail to know what exactly you are pouring billions of dollars into, but hey, maybe that’s just me.

In essence, although there is no specific definition of the Metaverse, it is generally described as a digital space made of constantly evolving virtual worlds that continue to exist on their own, even when no one is signed into them.

Think of those augmented reality goggles that look ridiculous. AR tech combines the digital and physical worlds, but beyond that, the Metaverse doesn’t even require that those spaces be exclusively accessed via VR or AR.

Another aspect of the Metaverse is how it interacts with digital currency.

In some versions of the Metaverse, you can take a virtual item like clothes and cars from one platform to another, just like in the real world you can buy a sweatshirt from a store and wear it to a restaurant. Different spaces, different functions, but you keep the same personal items.

As Wired Magazine put it, “Right now, most platforms have virtual identities, avatars, and inventories that are tied to just one platform, but a Metaverse might allow you to create a persona that you can take everywhere as easily as you can copy your profile picture from one social network to another.”

Although the Metaverse is digital, the finances behind it are definitely real…and they’re very impressive.

For example, last year, $500 million was invested in Metaverse real estate. That’s right, real estate…in a fake world. People spent fortunes on mansions they’ll never physically visit, furnishing them with things they’ll never physically sit on. Life truly is stranger than science fiction now.

According to CNBC, “Sales of real estate in the metaverse topped $500 million last year and could double this year, according to investors and analytics firms.

Real estate sales on the four major metaverse platforms reached $501 million in 2021, according to MetaMetric Solutions. Sales in January topped $85 million, the metaverse data provider said. It projects that at this pace sales could reach nearly $1 billion in 2022.”

So, although the concept of the Metaverse is still evolving, Citi is super pumped about its prospects.

But will the rest of the world follow suit? We’ll have to wait and see.