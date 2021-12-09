There is one commodity that has seen its price rise more than any other. If you guessed oil, I can see why you’d think that, but it’s another dark liquid responsible for powering the US that’s seen the real increase. Forget the high cost of oil; the cost of coffee is through the roof.

On Wednesday, coffee prices rose to a decade high due to shipping bottlenecks, a steep increase in demand, and dry weather.

According to Fortune, “The ICE Arabica coffee futures contract, which tracks the higher-quality bean, was sitting above $2.40 per pound midmorning in Europe—more than double what it was at the start of this year…Robusta, the world’s second major coffee contract—which tracks the more highly caffeinated, often lower quality, robusta bean—was also sitting just off 10-year highs on Wednesday, after hitting its highest point since 2011 on Tuesday.”

And now we are going to go on a historical journey into the origins of America’s favorite drink. Some might say I am a coffee nerd, so here is some general knowledge to drop on your friends over that morning cup of Joe.

There is more to learn about coffee than you may think. It has a rich history, and a lot more goes into producing a cup of Joe than it may seem.

Coffee is not actually a bean; it’s a seed…and it’s actually closely related to cherries. The first seeds were produced in the 10th century in Ethiopia. The term Aroma is derived from the name of the Aroma tribe in Ethiopia who were the first people to turn the seeds into a beverage. The coffee seed must first be extracted from the cherry and processed to keep it from being spoiled. The seed must then be dried and have its husk removed. Finally, the seed must be roasted at 550 degrees to form the flavor and aroma we enjoy in our coffee cup.

The Dutch had a significant role in transporting coffee around the world. They founded coffee plantations in every hospitable climate, including on the island of Java. The trading of coffee brought on by the Dutch was a lucrative business, becoming second only to oil in terms of overall profits.

There are two types of coffee seeds: Robusta and Arabica. The Robusta is the lower-grade and cheaper seed. Arabica is the higher grade and more expensive seed. For generations, Americans were unaware that they were drinking the lower-grade Robusta blend, but companies like Starbucks changed all that. Now, most drinks consumed in the U.S. are made using the arabica seed.

Coffee has been at the table during many historical events. It was originally made popular in the Arab world. Many men of science and mathematics in the Arab region discussed their theories over coffee, giving rise to the first coffee houses in Constantinople in 1550. Coffee was associated with intellectual conversations thereafter. The drink spread to England and France in the 17th and 18th centuries. Coffeehouses there were referred to as “penny universities,” because for one penny—the cost of a cup of at the time (talk about a price increase!)—you could spend hours listening to enlightening conversations and debates.

Coffee was considered a Patriotic drink during the American Revolution. The British famously taxed tea in the American Colonies, and in response, the Colonists drank the untaxed coffee as an act of defiance. The Sons of Liberty were formed at a Boston tavern, and the Declaration of Independence was debated and first read at the City Tavern in Philadelphia. Taverns often sold coffee in those days, not just alcohol.

Now, when you make your way to the kitchen to brew that morning cup of coffee or go through the McDonald’s or Starbucks drive-thru, you will know how that cup of coffee was produced. You will know that drink you’re holding has a rich history, besides just being a drink to help you wake up.

It’s just too bad that your wakeup costs so much more than it used to.

Too bad we can’t go back to the days of paying a penny…