During the 80s, Coke and Pepsi battled it out to see which brand would dominate their market–and after 20 years, it seems we have a winner.

Are you an 80s kid?

If so, you may have recognized the title of this article from a very popular song from the late 80s by the Piano Man himself, Billy Joel.

It’s a line from one of the most iconic of his songs, “We Didn’t Start The Fire.” it’s basically a history of the US (and the world) during his lifetime, describing how things have always been chaotic for humanity.

It’s a great song–and it had a great music video to go with it.

While I was a senior in high school, most of what happened during this song didn’t mean as much to me–but that one line about the Cola Wars at the very end always stood out to me.

Why?

Because I lived through the Cola Wars…and like all of us, I chose my side.

Me? I’m a Pepsi (PEP) guy.

Choosing Sides In The Cola Wars

I can’t tell you why. I just like the taste better than Coke (KO)–even though they taste incredibly similar.

My poison of choice though (if we’re talking cola, since I’m really a root beer man) is Diet Pepsi…

I like that even better than regular Pepsi.

Not that I’m so fiercely loyal that I won’t drink Coke or any of the company’s other brands, but if given the choice between the two, I will choose Pepsi without fail.

During the Cola Wars though, people got REALLY defensive about “their brand.” They would say that their brand was superior and would actually tease people for drinking something different.

In my 8th-grade gym class, after a vicious game of War Ball (people outside of Florida tend to call it “Dodge Ball”) I watched my buddies Chris Cathan and Justin Thoreau almost come to blows over Justin’s teasing of Chris’ soft drink choice.

People were invested…but at the time, we never really got to know which side actually won.

But now in 2022, it seems that we finally got a winner–and if you pay attention to branding, you probably already know which brand won.

And The Winner Is…

Well, I say 2022, but we’ve really known for the last 20 years which brand came out on top/

And the winner is Coke.

Since 2004, Coke has been the market leader, and even though the company endured a brand value decline of 13% in 2021, Coke still remains to be the world’s most valued soft drink, bringing in $33.2 billion last year.

Of course, Pepsi took second for the 18th year in a row, bringing in $18.4 billion.

But of the top 10 flavors of soft drinks, Coke owns 5 and Pepsi owns 4. The last one is Dr. Pepper, which neither company owns, but they do split the distribution rights in different parts of the world.

Where Keurig Dr. Pepper owns their own rights in the US, Coke manufactures the drink in Europe and South Korea and Pepsi controls Canada and Oceania.

However, things are changing for both companies.

Competition from the growing market of healthier alternatives to sugary soda drinks has reduced Coke’s operating margin from about 25% to approximately 20% since the year 2000.

That being said, Coke is still king.

Not only does the brand make more money than Pepsi, but they own more of the US market share, coming in at 44% while Pepsi controls around 26%.

So…

It’s safe to say we have a winner.

And I’ve got to say…I don’t really care.

As long as I can get an iced cold cola drink with a hamburger or slice of pizza, I really don’t care which brand of cola it is.

I’ll even take RC!

Though, if you’re looking for a place to put some money, I’d go with Coke (KO) all the way. Their PowerStock rating comes in as “Bullish”:

While Pepsi’s (PEP) is just neutral.

Either way, I’ll have a Coke and a smile or I’ll drink the choice of a new generation. I’m not picky, as I feel most people aren’t.

Makes you wonder why we had Cola Wars in the first place.

“ I’m not on a diet. And it’s funny cause people go ‘Well, then why do you drink diet soda?’ So I can eat regular cake.” – Gabriel Iglesias