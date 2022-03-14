Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine has been met with outrage from around the world. Some major brands are leaving Russia over it… but others aren’t.

“War is hell.”

This quote is often attributed to Civil War General William Tecumseh Sherman, but nobody really knows for sure who first uttered this observation.

Despite its hazy origins, many soldiers over the years have uttered the phrase at one time or another–and all of them have meant it.

It may be why, during World War II, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill famously said, “If you’re going through hell, keep going”–because there’s only one way out of a hell like that, and that’s to go through it and come out the other side.

The people of Ukraine are learning that right now…which is truly tragic when you keep in mind that civilians didn’t sign up to be soldiers in this conflict. However, they’re being forced to fight nonetheless now that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to lay claim to the entirety of Ukraine.

It’s been a decision decried by political leaders around the world–as well it should be, given that world leaders shouldn’t violate the sovereignty of an independent nation–but Putin doesn’t seem to care about the criticism and pushback.

In response, a growing number of other leaders have been forced to put sanctions on exports from Russia in an effort to cut off the influx of money financing Putin’s war.

The Cost Of Starting A War

Sanctions from the US and other countries are taking their toll on Russian coffers, but world governments aren’t the only entities applying pressure to Putin. Many name brands have decided to stop doing business in the former Soviet state in response to the violence that Putin’s forces are inflicting upon the Ukrainian people.

Consumer brands are now pulling operations out of Russia in hopes that the people of Russia will demand change from their president.

McDonald’s (MCD), Coke (KO), Pepsi (PEP), and Starbucks (SBUX) are all pulling their brands out of Russia, divesting themselves of profits from a war-mongering country.

You may have seen videos of Russian citizens lined up in cities, wanting to get one last Big Mac or Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese in before the companies suspended operations.

There are even reports of people selling Big Macs for as much as $350 American dollars in some places.

Will this tactic work? Nobody can say for sure. What we know is that the more isolated Russia becomes from the rest of the world, the less happy the citizens will become. Hopefully, they’ll use that anger to institute change.

That being said, there are PLENTY of other Western brands that really don’t seem to care about the war in Ukraine and are continuing to do business with Russia.

Keeping The Doors Open

There are some BIG American brands that have chosen to keep operations going in Russia, including Dunkin’ Donuts, Subway, Mondelez International (MDLZ) (the parent company of Cadbury chocolates, Toblerone chocolates, and Oreo cookies), and Marriott Hotels (MAR).

Some of these companies say that their commitment is to serve the Russian people, not their government, and they feel it’s their duty to honor that commitment and continue to serve the citizens of the country.

Another likely factor is that the companies that are staying would be giving up HUGE amounts of money to end their business ties with Russia–we’re talking hundreds of thousands to even millions in lost business–but not many of these companies mentioned “profits” as their reason for staying in business with Putin’s regime.

But the companies that have cut ties make no bones about why they’ve decided to end operations (albeit, temporarily) in the country. Foe example, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said, “We serve millions of Russian customers each day who count on McDonald’s… At the same time, our values mean we cannot ignore the needless human suffering unfolding in Ukraine.”

The decision is a double-edged sword.

They’re damned if they do (giving up the profits available in Russia and punishing the citizens for the actions of their government) and damned if they don’t (opening themselves up to Western boycotts during an economic downturn and also facing accusations of supporting Putin).

It’s a hard row to hoe either way… but both sides of the argument make sense, and I can see why certain companies have made the decisions they have.

And just like Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine, both sides of the issue come with consequences.

What a weird time to be alive, huh?

We’ve witnessed some of the strangest events in history over the past two years. Let’s hope things start calming down soon.

I don’t know how much more anxiety people can take!

“There is only one basic human right, the right to do as you damn well please. And with it comes the only basic human duty, the duty to take the consequences.” – P. J. O’Rourke