Over the last few years, there’s been a big push to ban members of Congress from trading individual stocks to prevent insider trading–and it’s finally gaining momentum.

Raise your hand if you’re sick and tired of political conversations.

If your hand is in the air right now, just know that you’re not alone in this aversion to politics. I’m right there with you–and that’s coming from a guy that wrote about politics for YEARS.

I really am tired of hearing about it, but I’m even more tired of how every single issue gets politicized nowadays.

You can’t have an opinion on anything without one side hating you for it. So, unless you want to debate, argue, or get into a fistfight, it’s best to keep your opinions to yourself.

It’s surprising how rare it is these days to see either side of the American political spectrum agree on anything.

I grew up in the 80s, when non-partisan agreements were found all around. However, over the last 12 to 15 years, our political spectrum has narrowed. The number of points we agree upon has shrunk, while the list of things on which we disagree grows by the day.

If you don’t believe me, just peruse social media for five minutes and you’ll see exactly what I’m talking about.

That’s why it’s always amazing to me when the Right and Left agree on anything these days. Bipartisanship seems to come around only slightly more often than Hailey’s comet.

A Rare Occurrence: Bipartisanship!

I guess that’s why I was so surprised to see that support for legislation limiting members of Congress from trading in individual stocks was on the rise.

More than a year ago, Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia introduced legislation that would outright ban members of Congress from trading stock.

This isn’t surprising because there has been talk for decades about limiting legislators from trading -given their intimate knowledge of laws and policies that affect stocks, sectors, and even the economy as a whole.

Members of Congress get to start preparing for these changes before anybody else by having the inside track on the direction that our government is going.

Sure, right now there ARE certain mechanisms in place to truly stop market dominance by our legislators–but it’s never really hindered them from making money.

Congress overwhelmingly passed the STOCK Act about a decade ago, requiring that members of Congress and their spouses disclose when they buy or sell stocks…which is great, right?

That is, until you realize they don’t have to report these actions at the time of their execution. They just have to do so within 45 days of the trade.

What’s truly terrible is that we’ve seen multiple members of Congress become extremely wealthy to the point that we make jokes about it.

Seriously, there’s a group of guys on Reddit whose whole financial strategy is finding out what moves Paul Pelosi (husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi) is making and following suit–and they’re making a KILLING.

Politicians get to do what no other American can, doing on a daily basis what would land average citizens behind bars.

Just ask Martha Stewart what she thinks about the Pelosis trading activities. I’ll bet she’ll have a different take on it altogether.

If it was any other American, what they’re doing would absolutely be called “insider trading.” Congressmembers have the type of knowledge that puts them at a distinct advantage…and yet no one’s taken steps to stop it.

And how do they skirt the whole “insider trading” label? By having their spouses or family members do the trades for them and then reporting it 45 days later.

That’s a laughable loophole if I’ve ever heard one.

Bringing Transparency Back To Washington

However, if Rep. Spanberger (a Democrat) and her co-lead, Chip Roy (a Republican) have their way, Congressmenbers won’t be able to trade individual stocks at all…

Well, at least not in the traditional way.

The bill (and two others with bipartisan support) is gaining steam and would require members of Congress, their spouses, AND their dependent children to place their stocks in a blind trust while the member is in office, which is a step in the right direction–but even that may not be limiting enough.

At least there’s finally a movement to create some transparency here.

And you know what? We can thank Business Insider for this. Their investigation into whether or not Congress was following their own laws revealed that 54 members had violated the STOCK Act.

Here’s hoping that our legislature does the right thing.

We should ALL be trading on a level playing field, ESPECIALLY the people who claim to lead us.

We’ll see where it goes from here…

“The last place I would ever want to go is prison.” – Martha Stewart